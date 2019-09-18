Electricite de France : Update on Framatome's deviation from technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear-reactor components

On the 9th of September 2019, EDF informed France's nuclear regulatory authority of its initial investigations concerning the deviation from a post-weld detensioning heat-treatment process applied to certain nuclear-reactor components.

EDF and Framatome have since identified 16 steam generators installed on six operating reactor units: reactors no. 3 and 4 at Blayais, reactor no. 3 at Bugey, reactor no. 2 at Fessenheim, reactor no. 4 at Dampierre-en-Burly and reactor no. 2 at Paluel.

At this stage of the technical investigations being carried out on these components, EDF believes that the observed deviations do not adversely affect the components' fitness for service and do not require immediate action.

The components that are not yet in service are the 4 steam generators and the pressuriser at the Flamanville-3 EPR, as well as 3 new steam generators that have not yet been installed and that were manufactured for the purpose of replacing the steam generators on reactor units no. 5 and 6 at Gravelines.

EDF and FRAMATOME are continuing to conduct their technical investigations with extreme diligence and will keep the nuclear regulatory authority informed on a regular basis.

