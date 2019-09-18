Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : Update on Framatome's deviation from technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear-reactor components

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 02:52am EDT

On the 9th of September 2019, EDF informed France's nuclear regulatory authority of its initial investigations concerning the deviation from a post-weld detensioning heat-treatment process applied to certain nuclear-reactor components.

EDF and Framatome have since identified 16 steam generators installed on six operating reactor units: reactors no. 3 and 4 at Blayais, reactor no. 3 at Bugey, reactor no. 2 at Fessenheim, reactor no. 4 at Dampierre-en-Burly and reactor no. 2 at Paluel.

At this stage of the technical investigations being carried out on these components, EDF believes that the observed deviations do not adversely affect the components' fitness for service and do not require immediate action.

The components that are not yet in service are the 4 steam generators and the pressuriser at the Flamanville-3 EPR, as well as 3 new steam generators that have not yet been installed and that were manufactured for the purpose of replacing the steam generators on reactor units no. 5 and 6 at Gravelines.
EDF and FRAMATOME are continuing to conduct their technical investigations with extreme diligence and will keep the nuclear regulatory authority informed on a regular basis.

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 06:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:27aEUROPE : Luxury stocks push European shares lower, all eyes on Fed
RE
03:18aEDF : Anomalies in Nuclear Reactor Part Manufacturing Don't Require Immediate Ac..
DJ
02:52aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Update on Framatome's deviation from technical standards..
PU
02:31aEDF : Update on Framatome's deviation from technical standards governing the man..
GL
09/17CEA, EDF, NAVAL GROUP AND TECHNICATO : jointly developed Small Modular Reactor (..
PU
09/17Westinghouse Elec., EDF and CEA May Work on SMR Development
DJ
09/17CEA, EDF, NAVAL GROUP AND TECHNICATO : jointly developed Small Modular Reactor (..
PU
09/17Poland and Lithuania see Nord Stream 2 as threat to energy security
RE
09/14Infrastructure fund consortium bids for stake in UK's nuclear power stations
RE
09/13OVO Energy to break into Britain's Big Six suppliers with SSE deal
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 908 M
EBIT 2019 6 517 M
Net income 2019 2 717 M
Debt 2019 40 721 M
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 31 585 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,51  €
Last Close Price 10,37  €
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-24.89%34 919
ORSTED AS48.40%39 796
SEMPRA ENERGY32.21%38 918
ENGIE11.38%36 106
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.38%35 997
PPL CORPORATION9.85%22 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group