Electricité de France

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
News 
News

Electricite de France : Vattenfall Sells iSupplyEnergy Energy Retail Business in UK to EDF

03/13/2020 | 02:46am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish state-owned utility group Vattenfall AB said late Thursday it has sold its iSupplyEnergy energy retail business in the U.K. to Electricite de France SA.

iSupplyEnergy has around 190,000 customer accounts, which will transfer to EDF between April and June.

"Having stepped out of energy retail, we can focus greater attention on developing our other businesses in the U.K.," Vattenfall Vice President Netherlands/UK Business Area Customer & Solutions Cindy Kroon said.

Vattenfall took the decision to sell its U.K. energy retail customer accounts in order to focus on developing its core U.K. renewable power generation, heating, B2B sales and distributions businesses.

iSupplyEnergy is based in Bournemouth and has around 250 employees.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

