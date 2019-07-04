Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Energean expands in East Mediterranean gas with $850 million Edison deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Edison Company logo is seen at the hydroelectric power plant

LONDON (Reuters) - Israel-focused Energean has agreed to buy the oil and gas division of Italian energy company Edison for up to $850 million (£676 million).

LONDON (Reuters) - Israel-focused Energean has agreed to buy the oil and gas division of Italian energy company Edison for up to $850 million (£676 million).

The acquisition is set to expand Energean's operations in the eastern Mediterranean gas hub, where Edison has a significant presence in Egypt's rapidly-growing offshore basin.

The deal marks a bold bet by Energean Chief Executive Mathios Rigas as Energean develops the Karish and Tanin gas fields offshore Israel, where production is due to start early in 2021.

Energean agreed to pay an initial consideration of $750 million and said it would be likely to pay an additional $100 million after gas production from the Cassiopeia field in offshore Italy begins, which is expected in 2022.

Energean's shares closed 13.67% higher, their highest since listing on the London Stock Exchange 15 months ago. Edison shares were down 1.96% while shares of its parent company, France's EDF closed 1.4% lower.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Energean was the frontrunner to acquire these assets.

Energean expects the expanded group to produce over 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2021 and up to 200,000 boed once the Israeli fields reach full capacity.

Edison's portfolio, which includes assets in Italy, Algeria, Croatia, the British and Norwegian North Sea as well as Greece, will add to Energean's net working interest production of 69,000 boed. More than 75% of Edison's production and reserves is gas.

Edison's production generated $434 million in core earnings last year, and is set to significantly boost Energean's earnings which reached $52.4 million in 2018, Energean said.

Energean also said it would finance the initial consideration for the deal through a short-term loan facility of $600 million and up to $265 million through equity financing which it completed on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley, Stifel Nicolaus, Peel Hunt and Royal Bank of Canada acted for Energean on the deal and the share placing.

(Additional reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jane Merriman)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDISON SPA -1.96% 1 End-of-day quote.7.82%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.41% 11.185 Real-time Quote.-17.79%
ENERGEAN OIL & GAS PLC 13.56% 955 Delayed Quote.33.85%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.37% 43.99 Delayed Quote.10.54%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.21% 105.41 Delayed Quote.12.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12:46pEnergean expands in East Mediterranean gas with $850 million Edison deal
RE
02:33aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Edison announces the signing of the agreement to sell Ed..
PU
07/03Big French Industry Players Sign AI Manifesto
DJ
07/03Energean takes lead in race to buy Edison's oil and gas unit - sources
RE
07/02ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French regulator proposes 1.23% power tariff hike on Aug..
RE
07/01Engie and Eni searched by French watchdog in anti-competition probe
RE
06/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF eyes lifespan extension with Tricastin 1 nuclear rea..
RE
06/27ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for ..
RE
06/24Shell's lead in bidding for Dutch Eneco increases as Enel, Total drop out - s..
RE
06/24France wants EDF to sell more nuclear power to rivals, price could increase
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 575 M
EBIT 2019 6 574 M
Net income 2019 2 611 M
Debt 2019 39 918 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 34 571 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,8  €
Last Close Price 11,3  €
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.79%38 997
ORSTED AS38.72%38 368
ENGIE10.94%37 796
SEMPRA ENERGY27.74%37 770
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.45%37 182
E.ON SE14.25%24 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About