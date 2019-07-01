Engie and Eni searched by French watchdog in anti-competition probe

The DGCCRF regulator, an arm of the finance ministry, said two energy firms and 11 subcontracting companies were searched during a simultaneous raids on June 23. It did not give the names of the companies involved.

Engie confirmed that the watchdog was investigating it, and added it would co-operate in the inquiry.

A source close to the investigation said Italy's Eni was the second energy firm targeted by the investigation. Eni had no immediate comment to make.

The DGCCRF said it had been receiving reports over several months about misleading ploys by retailers who are signing up clients and getting them to switch energy providers without proper consent.

"Contracts for the supply of electricity and gas were concluded and signed without having obtained an informed agreement from consumers," the watchdog said.

If found guilty, the firms face a penalty of up to 10 percent of their annual revenue.

France's state-controlled monopoly EDF, which is losing around a 100,000 retail clients to rivals in the French market, has complained that its competitors were using anticompetitive methods to lure clients.

Competition in the French retail electricity and gas market is heating up, over a decade after the market was liberalised with new players including energy giant Total and retail group Casino, launching discounted offers.

