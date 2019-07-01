Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Engie and Eni searched by French watchdog in anti-competition probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:50am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - France's consumer fraud watchdog said on Monday it had carried out raids at the premises of 13 energy firms in the French retail electricity and gas market, as part of an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices.

The DGCCRF regulator, an arm of the finance ministry, said two energy firms and 11 subcontracting companies were searched during a simultaneous raids on June 23. It did not give the names of the companies involved.

Engie confirmed that the watchdog was investigating it, and added it would co-operate in the inquiry.

A source close to the investigation said Italy's Eni was the second energy firm targeted by the investigation. Eni had no immediate comment to make.

The DGCCRF said it had been receiving reports over several months about misleading ploys by retailers who are signing up clients and getting them to switch energy providers without proper consent.

"Contracts for the supply of electricity and gas were concluded and signed without having obtained an informed agreement from consumers," the watchdog said.

If found guilty, the firms face a penalty of up to 10 percent of their annual revenue.

France's state-controlled monopoly EDF, which is losing around a 100,000 retail clients to rivals in the French market, has complained that its competitors were using anticompetitive methods to lure clients.

Competition in the French retail electricity and gas market is heating up, over a decade after the market was liberalised with new players including energy giant Total and retail group Casino, launching discounted offers.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, Emmanuel Jarry and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 1.07% 30.38 Real-time Quote.-17.45%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.22% 10.95 Real-time Quote.-19.67%
ENGIE -0.08% 13.335 Real-time Quote.6.51%
ENI 0.97% 14.606 End-of-day quote.6.24%
TOTAL 1.16% 49.85 Real-time Quote.6.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
07:50aEngie and Eni searched by French watchdog in anti-competition probe
RE
06/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF eyes lifespan extension with Tricastin 1 nuclear rea..
RE
06/27ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for ..
RE
06/24Shell's lead in bidding for Dutch Eneco increases as Enel, Total drop out - s..
RE
06/24France wants EDF to sell more nuclear power to rivals, price could increase
RE
06/20Asia's Pavilion gets access to Europe LNG terminals with Iberdrola exit
RE
06/20EDF : Flamanville EPR: EDF is reviewing decision from French Nuclear Safety Auth..
GL
06/19ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French ASN orders EDF to fix weldings on Flamanville nuc..
RE
06/19ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Italy's Edison buys EDF assets to boost green credential..
RE
06/18French utility EDF launches new retail offer to fend off rivals
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 575 M
EBIT 2019 6 585 M
Net income 2019 2 611 M
Debt 2019 39 874 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 33 779 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,9  €
Last Close Price 11,1  €
Spread / Highest target 80,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.67%38 464
SEMPRA ENERGY27.04%37 715
ENGIE6.51%36 948
ORSTED AS30.27%36 354
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.37%36 155
E.ON SE10.71%23 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About