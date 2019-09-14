Infrastructure fund consortium bids for stake in UK's nuclear power stations

Log in
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
09/14/2019 | 10:19am EDT

(Reuters) - A consortium of infrastructure funds led by Dalmore is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Britain's nuclear power stations from EDF Energy and Centrica Plc for about 1.2 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Dalmore, Equitix and GLIL Infrastructure are looking to acquire about 20% of the business, the report said.

EDF Energy and Centrica would sell 10% of the EDF Generation business, Sky reported, adding that JP Morgan has been tasked with finding investors to acquire more shares of the French state-owned utility and Centrica's remaining stake.

Centrica declined to comment on the report while EDF Energy did not immediately respond.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
CENTRICA PLC 1.52% 75.92 Delayed Quote.-43.78%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.79% 10.435 Real-time Quote.-24.38%
ENGIE -1.94% 13.67 Real-time Quote.9.14%
