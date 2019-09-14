Infrastructure fund consortium bids for stake in UK's nuclear power stations

Dalmore, Equitix and GLIL Infrastructure are looking to acquire about 20% of the business, the report said.

EDF Energy and Centrica would sell 10% of the EDF Generation business, Sky reported, adding that JP Morgan has been tasked with finding investors to acquire more shares of the French state-owned utility and Centrica's remaining stake.

Centrica declined to comment on the report while EDF Energy did not immediately respond.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)