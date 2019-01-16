Electricity Generating PCL : EGCO Group Completed Acquisition of 1,823 MW Paju ES Power Plant in South Korea

Mr. Jakgrich Pibulpairoj, President of Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group revealed the Company successfully completed the acquisition transaction of a 49% ownership interest in Paju Energy Service Co. Ltd. (Paju ES) which owns and operates a 1,823 MW Paju ES power plant in South Korea on January 15, 2019.

The Paju ES power plant located in Paju, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea, commenced operation in February 2017 and uses imported LNG as fuel. The power plant supplies electricity to Korea Electric Power Corporation, the sole off-taker of wholesale power generation in South Korea, through Korea Power Exchange, the market operator of Korean cost-based pool power market.