Electricity Generating PCL    EGCO

ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL (EGCO)
  Report  
Electricity Generating PCL : EGCO Group Completed Acquisition of 1,823 MW Paju ES Power Plant in South Korea

01/16/2019

Mr. Jakgrich Pibulpairoj, President of Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group revealed the Company successfully completed the acquisition transaction of a 49% ownership interest in Paju Energy Service Co. Ltd. (Paju ES) which owns and operates a 1,823 MW Paju ES power plant in South Korea on January 15, 2019.

The Paju ES power plant located in Paju, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea, commenced operation in February 2017 and uses imported LNG as fuel. The power plant supplies electricity to Korea Electric Power Corporation, the sole off-taker of wholesale power generation in South Korea, through Korea Power Exchange, the market operator of Korean cost-based pool power market.

Disclaimer

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:23:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 34 901 M
EBIT 2018 7 049 M
Net income 2018 20 733 M
Debt 2018 68 162 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 7,02
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
EV / Sales 2018 5,71x
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
Capitalization 131 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 269  THB
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jakgrich Pibulpairoj President & Director
Witoon Kulcharoenwirat Chairman
Danuja Simasathien Chief Financial Officer
Chotchai Charoenngam Independent Director
Jaruwan Ruangswadipong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL4 140
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.6.25%9 631
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA12.99%8 249
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-6.74%6 119
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 086
AES GENER SA--.--%2 533
