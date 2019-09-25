Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Electricity Generating PCL    EGCO   TH0465010005

ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL

(EGCO)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electricity Generating PCL : EGCO Group Goes Beyond Power Generation with New Investment in “Oil Pipeline Extension to Northeastern Region” Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:33am EDT

Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Groupannounced an expansion into other energy-related business through its 44.6% investment in Thai Pipeline Network Co., Ltd. The investment project involves the operation of oil pipeline extension to the northeast of Thailand, opening up new opportunity in the oil pipeline business with good and long term investment return.Mr. Jakgrich Pibulpairoj, President of EGCO Group, said, 'EGCO acquired equity shares in Thai Pipeline Network Co., Ltd. ('TPN'), which provides oil pipeline transportation service to the northeastern region of Thailand and oil depot service, from Biggas Technology Co., Ltd. ('BIGGAS'). We have earlier acquired 7,739,998 ordinary shares at 100 baht par value of TPN representing 43% of the total shares. We have also subscribed another 3,185,000 shares at 100 baht par value in TPN. When combined, the total shares we have acquired in TPN would reach 10,924,998 shares or 44.6% of total registered capital after capital increase. Total consideration for transaction is approximately 3,000 million baht. EGCO entered into the share purchase and subscription agreement on September 4, 2019 and signed the shareholders' agreement on September 25, 2019.'

TPN will expand its oil pipeline system to the northeast of Thailand. The pipeline will connect the oil depot owned by Thai Petroleum Pipeline Co., Ltd. (Thappline) in Saraburi to TPN's 142-milion-liter oil depot in Khon Kaen through a newly constructed 342.8-kilometer underground pipeline.The pipeline will have the total capacity of 5,443 million liters and can be boosted to 7,338 million liters in the future. The project is under construction and will start its operations in the fourth quarter of 2021.

'This investment marks EGCO's another step towards investment in energy-related businesses.Oil pipeline transport has long term potential with good investment return. This is a large scale project with significant importance to Thai economy. Supported by the government, the pipeline will be able to meet the increasing need of the people in the northeastern provinces. Majority of the customers are oil companies. In addition, the cooperation with BIGGAS, a company with high expertise in energy businesses especially oil and natural gas transportation and service provider, will create strong synergy that helps increase the competitiveness and opens up more business opportunities in the future,' Mr. Jakgrich concluded.

Disclaimer

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL
02:33aELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : EGCO Group Goes Beyond Power Generation with New In..
PU
09/05ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/03ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : EGCO Group Records Over THB 5.5 BN Profit in First ..
PU
08/13ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : 13 August 2019 Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated ..
PU
08/13ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : 13 August 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Q..
PU
07/04ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : EGCO Group Pursues South Korea Expansion With New I..
PU
06/05ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : 05 June 2019 Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
PU
03/08ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : 22 February 2019 Audited Yearly and Consolidated F/..
PU
02/22ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : 22 February 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 36 024 M
EBIT 2019 5 643 M
Net income 2019 12 059 M
Debt 2019 68 322 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,98x
EV / Sales2020 6,64x
Capitalization 183 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 344,64  THB
Last Close Price 348,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jakgrich Pibulpairoj President & Director
Witoon Kulcharoenwirat Chairman
Suvapan Chomchalerm Chief Financial Officer
Shunichi Tanaka Director
Jaruwan Ruangswadipong Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL5 995
NTPC LTD-3.51%16 217
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA35.95%8 729
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-29.52%6 529
DATANG INTL POWER GENERATION CO LTD-13.02%6 046
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-22.32%4 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group