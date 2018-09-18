Electricity Generating PCL : EGCO Group Shows First Half Year Net Profit Over THB 17,000 Million - Interim Dividend Payment at THB 6 Per Share

Mr. Jakgrich Pibulpairoj, President of Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group disclosed the first six months of 2018's operating results that the Company has recorded financial performance for the first half of 2018 as targeted with the net profit of 17,807 million baht, an increase of 11,313 million baht or 174% when compared to the same period last year. For the second-quarter performance, the Company posted 2,364 million baht net loss, a decrease of 5,894 million baht or 167% comparing to the previous year, mainly due to the effects of foreign exchange. EGCO Group's Board of Directors also approved the interim dividend payment from the first-half-year operation of 2018 at 3.50 baht per share and the special dividend payment at 2.50 baht per share. The interim dividend payment, therefore, will total to 6 baht per share to be paid on September 14, 2018.

The Company has presently 3 overseas power projects under construction with total equity contracted capacity of 544 MW. Those consist of 'Xayaburi' and 'Nam Theun 1' in Lao PDR and 'San Buenaventura' in the Philippines which have been progressed well as plan and scheduled to start their commercial operations in 2019 and 2022.

For business direction in the second half of 2018, 'EGCO Group is yet committed to sustainable growth and to generate steady and good return for the shareholders. In seeking investment opportunities, the Company still focuses on power business which is its core expertise, especially in countries that the Company has strong presence. EGCO Group also targets asset acquisition in parallel with Greenfield project development in prospective Asia Pacific countries. For domestic investment, EGCO Group is well prepared for arising opportunities from the government's policy and the Thailand Power Development Plan (PDP) which would be revised', said Mr. Jakgrich.

In the first half year of 2018, the Company was well recognized for its business and financial strength from various agencies. EGCO Group was among 100 listed companies ranked by Thaipat Institute in ESG100 list for four years in a row for its performance in terms of environmental, social, and governance efforts. The Company has been selected by the Stock Exchange of Thailand to be one of the 45 stocks in the 'SET THSI Index' as a listed company which runs its businesses sustainably. Lately, EGCO Group has been picked to be among 2,000 largest publicly listed companies in the world by Forbes Global 2000 in 2018 which was ranked collectively from sales, profit, assets and market value.