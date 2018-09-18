Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Electricity Generating PCL    EGCO   TH0465010005

ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL (EGCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Electricity Generating PCL : EGCO Group Shows First Half Year Net Profit Over THB 17,000 Million - Interim Dividend Payment at THB 6 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 10:23am CEST

Mr. Jakgrich Pibulpairoj, President of Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group disclosed the first six months of 2018's operating results that the Company has recorded financial performance for the first half of 2018 as targeted with the net profit of 17,807 million baht, an increase of 11,313 million baht or 174% when compared to the same period last year. For the second-quarter performance, the Company posted 2,364 million baht net loss, a decrease of 5,894 million baht or 167% comparing to the previous year, mainly due to the effects of foreign exchange. EGCO Group's Board of Directors also approved the interim dividend payment from the first-half-year operation of 2018 at 3.50 baht per share and the special dividend payment at 2.50 baht per share. The interim dividend payment, therefore, will total to 6 baht per share to be paid on September 14, 2018.

The Company has presently 3 overseas power projects under construction with total equity contracted capacity of 544 MW. Those consist of 'Xayaburi' and 'Nam Theun 1' in Lao PDR and 'San Buenaventura' in the Philippines which have been progressed well as plan and scheduled to start their commercial operations in 2019 and 2022.

For business direction in the second half of 2018, 'EGCO Group is yet committed to sustainable growth and to generate steady and good return for the shareholders. In seeking investment opportunities, the Company still focuses on power business which is its core expertise, especially in countries that the Company has strong presence. EGCO Group also targets asset acquisition in parallel with Greenfield project development in prospective Asia Pacific countries. For domestic investment, EGCO Group is well prepared for arising opportunities from the government's policy and the Thailand Power Development Plan (PDP) which would be revised', said Mr. Jakgrich.

In the first half year of 2018, the Company was well recognized for its business and financial strength from various agencies. EGCO Group was among 100 listed companies ranked by Thaipat Institute in ESG100 list for four years in a row for its performance in terms of environmental, social, and governance efforts. The Company has been selected by the Stock Exchange of Thailand to be one of the 45 stocks in the 'SET THSI Index' as a listed company which runs its businesses sustainably. Lately, EGCO Group has been picked to be among 2,000 largest publicly listed companies in the world by Forbes Global 2000 in 2018 which was ranked collectively from sales, profit, assets and market value.

About EGCO Group
As of June 30, 2018, EGCO Group runs 26 operating power plants with total equity contracted capacity of 4,260 MW in 5 countries across Asia Pacific region - Thailand, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Indonesia and Australia. The Company's power plants generate electricity using several fuel sources such as natural gas, coal, biomass, hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal.

Disclaimer

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL
10:23aELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : EGCO Group Shows First Half Year Net Profit Over TH..
PU
08/31ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
08/09ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : 09 August 2018 Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated ..
PU
06/28ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Repair of the Water Barrier
AQ
06/13ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Khanom Power Plant Certified as CAC Membership
PU
06/04ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : EGCO Group Posts Over THB 20 billion Net Profit for..
PU
05/31ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Patent Application Titled "Electricity Generating A..
AQ
05/25ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Patent Issued for Scroll Expander with Electricity ..
AQ
05/10ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Patent Application Titled "Electricity Generation f..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Electricity Generating (EYUBY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
03/05Electricity Generating (EYUBY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Electricity Generating (EYUBY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Electricity Generating Public Company (EYUBY) Investor Presentation - Slidesh.. 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 33 918 M
EBIT 2018 7 178 M
Net income 2018 20 365 M
Debt 2018 68 711 M
Yield 2018 3,48%
P/E ratio 2018 6,81
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
EV / Sales 2018 5,77x
EV / Sales 2019 5,44x
Capitalization 127 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 268  THB
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jakgrich Pibulpairoj President & Director
Witoon Kulcharoenwirat Chairman
Danuja Simasathien Chief Financial Officer
Chotchai Charoenngam Independent Director
Saharath Boonpotipukdee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL3 894
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-7.96%8 229
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA10.21%5 750
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD7.55%5 357
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 951
AES GENER SA--.--%2 332
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.