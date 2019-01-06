Log in
Electricity Generating PCL    EGCO

ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL (EGCO)
Electricity Generating PCL : Khanom Power Plant's Preparation on Tropical Storm ‘PABUK'

01/06/2019 | 09:29pm EST

Following the offshore weather report regarding the tropical storm 'PABUK', which is moving to the Gulf of Thailand and expected to move into Nakhon Si Thammarat on January 4, 2019. It was forecasted to prevail across the south from January 4 - 5, 2019 with torrential downpours in various areas including Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Mr. Jakgrich Pibulpairoj, President of EGCO Group revealed Khanom Electricity Generating Company Limited or Khanom Power Plant, a subsidiary of EGCO Group has continuously followed up and collaborated with the government and relevant units regarding the situation. The power plant has prepared plans and readiness for handling those effects as follows:

1. Power plant operation Khanom power plant is able to operate normally as well as cooperating with PTT and EGAT closely. PTT, the provider of natural gas for the power plant confirms that they can provide the gas continuously. However, in case of PTT cannot provide the gas as their promise, the power plant has reserved diesel oil to serve 3.5 days for full generation.

2. Contingency plans for flood

- The power plant has been designed and constructed to protect the wind storm and flood. The foundation of the plant was elevated 3 meters above sea level.

- The landscape of the power plant is surrounded by 2 mountains which are considered as shields protecting the power plant from storm.

- In case of heavy downpour around the power plant and staff residential areas, the power plant has prepared machine, equipment, and staff members to drain the flood from the site to the sea. The disposal of waste along the flood will be well managed.

- The power plant has evacuation plan for moving the staff members from the residential areas to power plant's head office

- Cooperating with municipal migration unit to help the communities surrounding the power plant

Khanom power plant has prepared both proactive and reactive contingency plans in accordance with the international standard to deal with emergency cases to ensure prompt and effective actions.

Disclaimer

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 02:28:05 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 34 901 M
EBIT 2018 7 049 M
Net income 2018 20 733 M
Debt 2018 68 162 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
EV / Sales 2018 5,77x
EV / Sales 2019 5,49x
Capitalization 133 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 269  THB
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jakgrich Pibulpairoj President & Director
Witoon Kulcharoenwirat Chairman
Danuja Simasathien Chief Financial Officer
Chotchai Charoenngam Independent Director
Jaruwan Ruangswadipong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL4 165
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.0.66%9 298
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA7.15%7 812
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-2.74%6 229
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 071
AES GENER SA--.--%2 362
