Electricity Generating Public : EGCO Group Receives “THSI 2019” for the 5th consecutive year
11/26/2019 | 09:48pm EST
Electricity Generating Public Company Limitedor EGCO Group by Mr. Thongchai Chotkajornkiat, Executive Vice President - Corporate Management received 'Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) 2019' award for five years in a row in Resources category fromMr. Pakorn MalakulNa Ayudhya,Chairman of Sustainability Investment Committee, The Stock Exchange of Thailand.This reflects the fact that the Company have not only generated good economic returns, but also have been focusing more on operating in accordance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects to contribute to sustainable growth. The THIS 2019 list has been used as quality investment information and a decision-making tool for investors. The award presentation ceremony was held by SET on November 26, 2019.
