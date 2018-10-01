Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.    ESIO

ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ESIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Electro Scientific Industries : ESI’s New Allegro LC Extends High-Volume Test Capability to Larger MLCCs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 03:37pm CEST

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ESIO), an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, today announced the availability of its new Allegro LC™ test system, designed to address the high-level testing of larger multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) used increasingly in rapidly growing applications, including handheld, IoT and automotive products. The Allegro LC tests up to 1.2 million components per hour for chip sizes up to 1210 (3225 metric).

'Allegro LC is a significant step in the evolution of ESI's MLCC test systems,' stated John Williams, vice president marketing, ESI. 'It extends our market-leading Allegro product line to address a wider range of MLCC types and sizes, while at the same time, reducing cost-per-test by significantly increasing throughput. Allegro LC enables MLCC manufacturers to efficiently leverage high-volume, high-flexibility production technology across a broader range of new and expanding market segments, including those with evolving test needs driven by next-generation higher-speed processors.'

The Allegro LC system provides production-oriented testing and sorting of MLCC ranging from 0603 (1608 metric) to 1210 (3225 metric). Its easy reconfigurability contributes to throughput gains by minimizing set-up time for production changes. The system also supports the control and monitoring of multiple networked systems through a local host, using ESI Control Center software.

'ESI pioneered MLCC test more than two decades ago. The Allegro LC system maintains the Allegro family's position as the industry benchmark for high-speed MLCC testing,' said Williams. 'It incorporates advanced technologies, such as advanced measurement and low-impact component handling. The Allegro product line has a proven track record in MLCC test and many of our major customers have already pre-ordered the new LC system.'

Allegro LC systems are available now from ESI or its world-wide channel partners. For more information please visit: http://bit.ly/2xJi0Xe.

About ESI, Inc.
ESI's manufacturing systems are designed to enable manufacturers of electronic components and devices to optimize their production capabilities and commercialize technologies through laser processing. ESI's systems deliver more control, greater flexibility and more precise processing of a wider range of materials. The result is higher production quality, faster throughput and higher backend yields, allowing customers to more easily meet new and challenging customer requirements, consistently meet aggressive production goals and better control costs. ESI is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with global operations from the Pacific Northwest to the Pacific Rim. More information is available at www.esi.com.

Electro Scientific Industries and ESI are registered trademarks of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

ESI Media Contact:Dale Paulin
Marketing Operations Manager
Phone: 503-781-8881
Email: paulind@esi.com

Agency Media Contact:Sandy Fewkes
MindWrite Communications, Inc.
Phone: 408.529.9685
Email: sandy@mind-write.com

Source: Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer

ESI - Electro Scientific Industries Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:36:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTR
03:37pELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES : ESI’s New Allegro LC Extends High-Volume T..
PU
03:31pESI’s New Allegro LC Extends High-Volume Test Capability to Larger MLC..
GL
08/09ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
08/03ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES : Announces Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Resul..
AQ
08/02ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/01ESI Announces Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
07/26Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Marvell Technology and Three More Semico..
AC
07/13ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES : to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on August ..
AQ
07/12ESI To Release First Quarter 2019 Results on August 1
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/03Electro Scientific Was Priced For A Severe Downturn That Never Happened 
08/02Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/02/2018) 
08/02Midday Gainers / Losers (08/02/2018) 
08/02PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/02/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 341 M
EBIT 2019 87,9 M
Net income 2019 74,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,47
P/E ratio 2020 7,54
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 596 M
Chart ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,8 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Burger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Wills Chairman
Richard Tan Vice President-Operations
Allen L. Muhich CFO, Secretary & Vice President-Administration
Steven L. Harris Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.57%593
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.13.41%34 611
TE CONNECTIVITY-7.48%30 696
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-27.11%8 538
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%6 395
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-22.47%5 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.