ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Electro Scientific Industries : ESI's New CapStone Flexible PCB Laser Processing Solution Delivers the Highest Via Drilling Throughput in the Industry

10/08/2018

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ESIO), an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, today announced the availability of its new CapStone™ flexible printed circuit board (PCB) laser processing system, which offers 2X throughput improvement over its predecessor for processing blind and through hole vias ̶ the highest in the industry.

'Flexible printed circuit (FPC) manufacturers will get a significant advantage with CapStone,' said John Williams, ESI's vice president of marketing. 'Our marketing and engineering teams focused on the areas that would make the biggest impact on our customers' productivity, pairing our newest beam control capabilities with the latest laser technology to deliver substantial gains. Doubling throughput not only enables FPC manufacturers to meet aggressive production schedules, but also allows them to add capacity with a smaller factory footprint, less capital expenditure and less recurring expense. This efficiency gain will drop right down to our customer's bottom line.'

CapStone helps manufacturers keep pace with evolving technology requirements, such as the increasing use of blind vias and next-generation flexible materials. ESI's new DynaClean™ beam positioning feature, enabled by its patented esiLens™ technology, reduces unproductive beam movement and provides multiple focus settings at every location. ESI's newest-generation beam positioning technology, AcceleDrill™, takes advantage of the high power and high repetition rate of the esiFlex™ laser to deliver unprecedented processing efficiency. Combined, these technologies allow FPC manufacturers to double their processing throughput without compromising quality, substantially lowering per-panel processing costs while maintaining high yields across a range of applications.

'The new CapStone solution leverages our extensive intellectual property portfolio and laser-material interaction expertise developed over several decades of experience in laser-based PCB processing. It expands our product offering to address important emerging applications in flex PCB manufacturing,' said Williams. 'We expect the CapStone system to meet our customers' needs well into the future.'

CapStone systems are available immediately, either directly through ESI or through ESI channel partners world-wide. For more information please visit: http://bit.ly/2O6uS3Q.

About ESI, Inc.
ESI's manufacturing systems are designed to enable manufacturers of electronic components and devices to optimize their production capabilities and commercialize technologies through laser processing. ESI's systems deliver more control, greater flexibility and more precise processing of a wider range of materials. The result is higher production quality, faster throughput, and higher yields, allowing customers to more easily meet new and challenging customer requirements, consistently meet aggressive production goals and better control costs. ESI is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with global operations from the Pacific Northwest to the Pacific Rim. More information is available at www.esi.com.

Electro Scientific Industries and ESI are registered trademarks of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

ESI Company Contact:Dale Paulin
Marketing Operations Manager
Phone: 503-781-8881
Email: paulind@esi.com

Agency Contact:Sandy Fewkes
MindWrite Communications, Inc.
Phone: 408.529.9685
Email: sandy@mind-write.com

Source: Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.

ESI - Electro Scientific Industries Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:37:08 UTC
