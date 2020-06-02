Electrocomponents : Full-year results (year ended 31 March 2020) (Presentation)

ELECTROCOMPONENTS

Full-year results for the year ended 31 March 2020

2 June 2020

SAFE HARBOUR

This presentation contains certain statements, statistics and projections that are or may be forward-looking. The accuracy and completeness of all such statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, strategy, projected costs, plans and objectives for the management of future operations of Electrocomponents plc and its subsidiaries is not warranted or guaranteed. These statements typically contain words such as "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates" and words of similar import. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Although Electrocomponents plc believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a number of factors, which may be beyond the control of Electrocomponents plc, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be listed, Electrocomponents plc has no intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein.

Front cover

Across the year our people have gone above and beyond 'making amazing happen' - our purpose. It remains our customer-centric people and culture that really differentiate us.

1 OVERVIEW AND COVID-19 UPDATE

2 2020 PERFORMANCE

3 CURRENT TRADING AND PRIORITIES

4 WELL POSITIONED TO EMERGE STRONGLY

1

OVERVIEW AND COVID-19 UPDATE

Resilient business well positioned for future opportunities

Strong performance in uncertain markets

Continued revenue Outperformance in Another step forward growth and market industrial and RS PRO, in customer share gains in all offsetting cyclical experience, NPS(1) up three regions decline in electronics 3.1% Adjusted(2) profit Improved offer - RS Strong progress broadly flat including mobile-first towards building lean £14 million of responsive website, and scalable operating range expansion, infrastructure to expenditure on value-added support growth plan strategic initiatives solutions