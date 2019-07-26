Electrocomponents : announces signing of private placement

Electrocomponents plc today announces signing of private placement

Electrocomponents plc today announces the signing of a private placement of US$200 million equivalent new senior unsecured notes. The issue will consist of 5 tranches of notes with maturities ranging between 7 and 12 years with similar covenants to existing facilities. The weighted average coupon of the fixed rate notes will equate to 3.11%. The debt will be denominated in US dollar and Euro. The issue was priced on 25 June 2019 and the agreement signed on 25 July 2019. The notes will be issued at three closings between October 2019 and March 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The new private placement is being undertaken now to take advantage of attractive market conditions and will be used to repay the existing private placement loan notes and two-year term loan maturing in mid-2020.

