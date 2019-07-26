Log in
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC

(ECM)
Electrocomponents : signs private placement

07/26/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Electrocomponents plc today announces signing of private placement

Electrocomponents plc today announces the signing of a private placement of US$200 million equivalent new senior unsecured notes. The issue will consist of 5 tranches of notes with maturities ranging between 7 and 12 years with similar covenants to existing facilities. The weighted average coupon of the fixed rate notes will equate to 3.11%. The debt will be denominated in US dollar and Euro. The issue was priced on 25 June 2019 and the agreement signed on 25 July 2019. The notes will be issued at three closings between October 2019 and March 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The new private placement is being undertaken now to take advantage of attractive market conditions and will be used to repay the existing private placement loan notes and two-year term loan maturing in mid-2020.

Enquiries:

David Egan

Chief Financial Officer

020 7239 8400

Polly Elvin

VP Investor Relations

020 7239 8427

Martin Robinson / Lisa Jarrett Kerr

Tulchan Communications

020 7353 4200

Disclaimer

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act. This notice is for information only, does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimer

Electrocomponents plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 13:39:05 UTC
