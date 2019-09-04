Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of electroCore, Inc. Investors (ECOR)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ECOR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2018, electroCore completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 5.2 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share.

On May 14, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for first quarter 2019. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.58, nearly 29%, to close at $3.75 on May 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

