ELECTROCORE, INC.

(ECOR)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of electroCore, Inc. Investors (ECOR)

09/04/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ECOR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2018, electroCore completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 5.2 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share.

On May 14, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for first quarter 2019. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.58, nearly 29%, to close at $3.75 on May 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased electroCore securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

 


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,97 M
EBIT 2019 -43,0 M
Net income 2019 -42,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,30x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 14,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 57,4 M
Chart ELECTROCORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
electroCore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROCORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,50  $
Last Close Price 1,94  $
Spread / Highest target 519%
Spread / Average Target 441%
Spread / Lowest Target 364%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis R. Amato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie Smith Cox Chairman
Glenn S. Vraniak Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter S. Staats Chief Medical Officer
Bruce J. Simon Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROCORE, INC.-69.01%57
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.22%148 567
NOVOCURE LTD160.39%8 559
MASIMO CORPORATION41.65%8 110
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-46.76%5 903
PENUMBRA INC19.93%5 099
