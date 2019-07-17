Log in
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against electroCore, Inc. - ECOR

07/17/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) resulting from allegations that electroCore may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In June 2018, electroCore completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 5.2 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share. On May 14, 2019, electroCore announced underwhelming financial results for first quarter 2019. On this news, electroCore’s share price fell $1.58, almost 30%, to close at $3.72 on May 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors. electroCore securities are currently trading approximately 90% below the IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by electroCore investors. If you purchased shares of electroCore please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1605.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
