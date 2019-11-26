Log in
electroCore to Present at the Two December Investor Conferences

0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, will present  a corporate overview and host investor meetings at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx  Conference 2019, taking place December 2-4, 2019 at Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, and the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event conference, taking place December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, California. 

 
Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019
Date:Wednesday, December 4
Time: 8:45am Eastern Time
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts


LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event
Date:Wednesday, December 11
Time: 1:00pm Pacific Time
Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, Bel-Air, California


About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic
LifeSci Public Relations
646-876-4933
sara@lifescipublicrelations.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group