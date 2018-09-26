Log in
Electrolux : Nomination Committee Appointed for Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2019

09/26/2018 | 08:21am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for Electrolux Annual General Meeting in 2019 have now been appointed.

In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, Electrolux Nomination Committee shall consist of six members. The Nomination Committee shall include members selected by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the Electrolux Board and one additional Board member.

The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2018. Johan Forssell, Investor AB, is the Chairman of the committee. The other members are Kaj Thorén, Alecta, Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds, and Carine Smith Ihenacho, Norges Bank Investment Management. The committee will also include Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Director, respectively, of Electrolux.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2019 regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, Auditor, Auditor's fees and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposal regarding amendments of the current instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 10, 2019, at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, Nils Ericsons Plan 4, Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@electrolux.com.

For further information,
please contact Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision

http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2019,c2627407

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-for-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2019-300719118.html

SOURCE Electrolux


© PRNewswire 2018
