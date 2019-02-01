Log in
ELECTROLUX (ELUX B)
Electrolux : shares jump as investors cheer spin-off plan

02/01/2019 | 04:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Electrolux shares jumped on Friday after the home appliances maker beat earnings forecasts and announced plans to spin off its most profitable business to shareholders.

It plans to spin off its Professional Products business, which makes commercial kitchen and laundry equipment and has higher margins than any other part of the business.

Electrolux shares were up 9.6 percent by 0939 GMT.

"We see this as a positive step that creates value for shareholders as Professional is viewed as a higher quality business whose attractive features have historically not been fully valued as part of the low margin consumer appliance business," JP Morgan said in a research note.

The Professional Products unit reported a 2018 operating profit of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns (92.9 million pounds) and a margin of 13.1 percent, well above the group's adjusted operating margin of 5.4 percent.

BEAT EXPECTATIONS

Electrolux also reported forecast-beating quarterly operating earnings and forecast easing cost headwinds in 2019 and a new round of price hikes to help take the sting out of tariff-related spending increases.

The maker of the Electrolux, Frigidaire, AEG and Anova brands reported an operating profit of 1.96 billion crowns, down from 2.07 billion a year ago but above the 1.85 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Under CEO Jonas Samuelson the company has boosted profitability in recent years through increased efficiency and by cutting lower-margin products.

But a trade war between Washington and Beijing has inflated raw material costs and Electrolux and rival Whirlpool have been increasing prices in response.

This has caused demand to dip in North America and Whirlpool this week forecast that rising costs would see its 2019 adjusted profit and revenue undershoot consensus.

"Our North American operation was significantly impacted by increased raw material costs and U.S. trade tariffs as well as lower private label volumes, partly mitigated by cost-based price increases," Electrolux CEO Samuelson said in a statement.

"I am confident that we are well positioned with the right business focus in this challenging cost environment to continue to deliver shareholder value."

Electrolux estimated the negative impact from raw materials, tariffs and currency at 2.0-2.4 billion crowns in 2019 versus its October estimate that cost increases would be similar to the 3 billion expected for 2018.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jason Neely)

By Esha Vaish and Johannes Hellstrom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTROLUX 9.92% 234.3 Delayed Quote.14.22%
WHIRLPOOL 0.65% 133.01 Delayed Quote.24.46%
