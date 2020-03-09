Electrolux : Distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional AB (publ)

Distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
On February 21, 2020 the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Electrolux (publ)
('Electrolux') decided to distribute all shares in the wholly-owned subsidiary
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) ('Electrolux Professional') to the
shareholders of Electrolux. The Board of Director's were at the same time
authorized to determine the record date for the distribution. The record date
has now been set to March 19, 2020.
All shares in the wholly owned subsidiary Electrolux Professional will be
distributed, whereby one (1) share of series A in Electrolux will entitle to one
(1) share of series A in Electrolux Professional and one (1) share of series B
in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series B in Electrolux
Professional. Aside from being registered as a shareholder of Electrolux on the
record date for distribution, no further actions are required by shareholders in
order to receive shares in Electrolux Professional.
Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has decided to admit Electrolux
Professional's shares of series A and shares of series B for trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm subject to customary conditions, such as the Swedish Financial
Supervisory Authority's approval of the prospectus.
The last day for trading in shares of Electrolux including the right to receive
shares in Electrolux Professional is March 17, 2020. As of March 18, 2020, the
shares of Electrolux will be traded without the right to receive shares in
Electrolux Professional.
The first day of trading in Electrolux Professional is expected to be Monday,
March 23, 2020. Electrolux Professional's shares of series A will be traded
under the ticker EPRO A with the ISIN code SE0013720018 and shares of series B
will be traded under the ticker EPRO B with the ISIN code SE0013747870.
The prospectus for admission to trading of the shares in Electrolux Professional
is expected to be published on March 10, 2020. The prospectus will be available
on Electrolux and Electrolux Professional's websites.
Timetable for distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional on Nasdaq
Stockholm
March 10, 2020: Publication of prospectus
March 11, 2020: Investor Day for investors, financial analysts and media
representatives (webcast event)
March 17, 2020: Last day of trading in shares of Electrolux including
the right to receive shares in Electrolux Professional
March 18, 2020: Electrolux shares are traded without the right to
receive shares in Electrolux Professional
March 19, 2020: Record date for distribution of shares in Electrolux
Professional
March 23, 2020: Estimated first day of trading in Electrolux
Professional's shares
For further information, please contact:
Åsa Öhman, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.
This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the
EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication,
through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 0802 CET on March 9,
2020.
Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the
better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing
experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of
sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our
brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60
million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2019
Electrolux had sales of SEK 119 billion and employed 49,000 people around the
world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com
Attachments:
03085796.pdf
Disclaimer
AB Electrolux published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:09 UTC