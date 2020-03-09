Electrolux : Distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional AB (publ)

Distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional AB (publ)

On February 21, 2020 the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Electrolux (publ) ('Electrolux') decided to distribute all shares in the wholly-owned subsidiary Electrolux Professional AB (publ) ('Electrolux Professional') to the shareholders of Electrolux. The Board of Director's were at the same time authorized to determine the record date for the distribution. The record date has now been set to March 19, 2020. All shares in the wholly owned subsidiary Electrolux Professional will be distributed, whereby one (1) share of series A in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series A in Electrolux Professional and one (1) share of series B in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series B in Electrolux Professional. Aside from being registered as a shareholder of Electrolux on the record date for distribution, no further actions are required by shareholders in order to receive shares in Electrolux Professional. Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has decided to admit Electrolux Professional's shares of series A and shares of series B for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm subject to customary conditions, such as the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval of the prospectus. The last day for trading in shares of Electrolux including the right to receive shares in Electrolux Professional is March 17, 2020. As of March 18, 2020, the shares of Electrolux will be traded without the right to receive shares in Electrolux Professional. The first day of trading in Electrolux Professional is expected to be Monday, March 23, 2020. Electrolux Professional's shares of series A will be traded under the ticker EPRO A with the ISIN code SE0013720018 and shares of series B will be traded under the ticker EPRO B with the ISIN code SE0013747870. The prospectus for admission to trading of the shares in Electrolux Professional is expected to be published on March 10, 2020. The prospectus will be available on Electrolux and Electrolux Professional's websites. Timetable for distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional on Nasdaq Stockholm March 10, 2020: Publication of prospectus March 11, 2020: Investor Day for investors, financial analysts and media representatives (webcast event) March 17, 2020: Last day of trading in shares of Electrolux including the right to receive shares in Electrolux Professional March 18, 2020: Electrolux shares are traded without the right to receive shares in Electrolux Professional March 19, 2020: Record date for distribution of shares in Electrolux Professional March 23, 2020: Estimated first day of trading in Electrolux Professional's shares For further information, please contact: Åsa Öhman, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07. This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 0802 CET on March 9, 2020. Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2019 Electrolux had sales of SEK 119 billion and employed 49,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com

