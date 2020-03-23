Electrolux : pulls proposed dividend due to coronavirus hit

"Electrolux has a solid balance sheet, but this is an extraordinary situation and the Board believes it is appropriate to take a prudent approach at this point in order to ensure the company continues to be well-positioned for the future," Chairman Staffan Bohman said in a statement.

The company said the severe coronavirus situation, including large order revisions from retailers in recent days, made it expect a material financial impact in 2020, starting in the first quarter.

