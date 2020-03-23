Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Electrolux AB    ELUX B   SE0000103814

ELECTROLUX AB

(ELUX B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Electrolux : pulls proposed dividend due to coronavirus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:25am EDT
The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin

Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said on Monday it had decided to withdraw its proposed dividend for 2019 and was taking action to protect earnings and cash flow due to the effects from the coronavirus spread.

"Electrolux has a solid balance sheet, but this is an extraordinary situation and the Board believes it is appropriate to take a prudent approach at this point in order to ensure the company continues to be well-positioned for the future," Chairman Staffan Bohman said in a statement.

The company said the severe coronavirus situation, including large order revisions from retailers in recent days, made it expect a material financial impact in 2020, starting in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELECTROLUX AB
03:25aELECTROLUX : pulls proposed dividend due to coronavirus hit
RE
03:01aELECTROLUX PUBL : AB Electrolux updates expected impact from the coronavirus and..
AQ
03/17ATLAS COPCO : Two new Board members proposed for Atlas Copco AB
AQ
03/16ELECTROLUX PUBL : Management change in AB Electrolux
AQ
03/15ELECTROLUX : sees big risk of large coronavirus hit on first half results
RE
03/15ELECTROLUX PUBL : provides update on developments related to the coronavirus
AQ
03/12ELECTROLUX PUBL : Updated information regarding Electrolux Annual General Meetin..
AQ
03/10ELECTROLUX PUBL : Prospectus for Electrolux Professional AB (publ) published
AQ
03/09ELECTROLUX : Distribution and listing of Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
PU
03/09ELECTROLUX PUBL : issues bond loans
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 119 B
EBIT 2020 4 601 M
Net income 2020 3 125 M
Debt 2020 7 866 M
Yield 2020 6,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 7,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 32 032 M
Chart ELECTROLUX AB
Duration : Period :
Electrolux AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 212,68  SEK
Last Close Price 110,50  SEK
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 92,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonas Samuelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Staffan Bohman Chairman
Jan Brockmann Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Therese Friberg Chief Financial Officer
J. P. Iversen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX AB-51.94%3 100
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-3.48%48 171
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-2.75%7 592
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.1.47%6 807
GROUPE SEB-13.97%6 088
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-40.58%4 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group