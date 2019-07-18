Log in
Electrolux : sees lower hit from raw materials, trade tariffs in 2019

07/18/2019 | 03:23am EDT
Interiors of Electrolux R&D facility are pictured at their plant in Pordenone

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said on Thursday it had been able to offset pressures from higher raw materials, trade tariffs and currency with price hikes so far in 2019, and that it also expected to do so for the full year.

The company, a rival of Whirlpool <WHR.N.>, said it expected a smaller hit in 2019 from raw materials, trade tariffs and currency of 1.4-1.6 billion crowns versus its previous forecast for 1.7-1.9 billion.

"In the first half of 2019, price has fully offset this headwind and we expect that to be the case also for 2019 as a whole," Electrolux CEO Jonas Samuelson said in a statement, while adding a note of caution:

"The uncertainty on trade tariffs continues to impact our visibility".

Electrolux's ability to cope with pressures from the China-U.S. trade war via price hikes and other efficiency measures has been a key concern for analysts and investors over the past year.

The company affirmed its full-year market outlook for North America and Europe, its two biggest markets, saying it expected North America to be slightly negative and Europe slightly positive.

Operating earnings at the owner of brands such as Electrolux, Frigidaire, AEG and Anova, rose to 1.62 billion Swedish crowns (139.12 million pounds) from 827 million a year earlier, roughly matching the mean forecast of 1.60 billion crowns in a poll of analysts based on Refinitiv data.

Earnings in the year-ago quarter were 1.65 billion when adjusting for non-recurring items.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTROLUX AB -0.89% 233.1 Delayed Quote.25.60%
WHIRLPOOL 0.42% 149.2 Delayed Quote.39.61%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 131 B
EBIT 2019 6 429 M
Net income 2019 3 967 M
Debt 2019 5 859 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 67 547 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 257,00  SEK
Last Close Price 235,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonas Samuelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Staffan Bohman Chairman
Jan Brockmann Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Therese Friberg Chief Financial Officer
J. P. Iversen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX AB25.60%7 214
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%54 745
GROUPE SEB45.04%9 030
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 750
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.9.31%7 733
MIDDLEBY CORP33.97%7 517
