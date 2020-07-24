Log in
Electrolux Professional publ : Q2 presentation, as pdf

07/24/2020 | 03:41am EDT

Disclaimer

Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:40:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 7 443 M 840 M 840 M
Net income 2020 318 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net Debt 2020 397 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 11 267 M 1 273 M 1 271 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 608
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,00 SEK
Last Close Price 39,22 SEK
Spread / Highest target -3,11%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Zanata President & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bertil Wärn Chairman
Carlo M. Caroni COO-Operations, Research & Development
Fabio Zarpellon Chief Financial Officer
Lorna C. Donatone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)0.00%1 273
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.20.50%67 005
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.10.32%9 414
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.2.87%9 216
GROUPE SEB S.A.9.44%8 490
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-13.01%7 091
