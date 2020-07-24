Electrolux Professional publ : Q2 presentation, as pdf
07/24/2020 | 03:41am EDT
Disclaimer
Electrolux Professional publ AB published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:40:07 UTC
Latest news on ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB
Sales 2020
7 443 M
840 M
840 M
Net income 2020
318 M
35,9 M
35,9 M
Net Debt 2020
397 M
44,8 M
44,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
35,5x
Yield 2020
0,97%
Capitalization
11 267 M
1 273 M
1 271 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
1,57x
Nbr of Employees
3 608
Free-Float
79,5%
Chart ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
35,00 SEK
Last Close Price
39,22 SEK
Spread / Highest target
-3,11%
Spread / Average Target
-10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.