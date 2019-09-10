Electromed, Inc. : To Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeremy Brock, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 3:55 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the day. A copy of management’s presentation also will be available in the investor relations section of Electromed’s website at http://investors.smartvest.com/.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006047/en/