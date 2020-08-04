Electromedical Inc. Accelerates Corporate Expansion and Product Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. ( OTC: ELCQ ) (the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro®, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce that its Director of Technology, Mr. Petar Gajic, will establish a research and development office in Belgrade, Europe for the creation of new products and technologies.



Matthew Wolfson, CEO of ELCQ, commented, “Petar Gajic is currently in Belgrade, Serbia right in the middle of Europe (Nikola Tesla’s birth-place), a perfect place for engineering talents. He is establishing our first European office for the development of our “POD” device along with other exciting technologies. Mr. Gajic brings years of experience working in computer technology, electrical engineering and programming fields and later as Director of Technology for Electromedical for the past 15 years.”

Commenting further, Mr. Wolfson said, “Peter was instrumental in the development of the Wellness Pro product line and now we look forward for him to oversee and manage the opening of our first technology office in Europe, and overseeing the development of our NEW Wellness Pro POD . This will help us expedite the development of the Wellness Pro POD at more cost-efficient rates, so that we can bring the product to market ahead of schedule. We continue to execute on our Product Development roadmap, and are excited to begin our European expansion. Mr Gajic will also coordinate research efforts and will be more efficient in working with Nazarbayev University.

Finally, Mr Wolfson said, “Pharmacology has dominated most, if not all, medical treatments for centuries. Today’s pharmacology is coupled with precision surgery, biologicals, stem cell regeneration technologies and personalized medicine based on genomics. Meanwhile, it is also evident that drugs have their limitations and can cause harmful side effects. There are alternative medical treatments such as electrical bio-modulation therapies, that are just now coming to the forefront of treating pain. Our goal is to bring awareness to the masses of the Wellness Pro product line and its powerful and effective treatments. Aside from establishing our EU research and development under Mr. Gajic’s direction, we are also focused on the continuing effects of the COVID -19 pandemic on opioid use and abuse here and elsewhere. As reported by CNN, the U.S. Opioid crisis will worsen during and after the pandemic, and we think this is a significant time for our company and products to really offer a drug free alternative and solution without the harmful side effects of opioids.

About Electromedical Technologies:

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

