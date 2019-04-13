EA and Respawn Announce Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Will Launch November 15, 2019

During a panel today at Star Wars™ Celebration in Chicago,
Respawn Entertainment, a studio of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA),
announced that Star
Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™, a new third-person action
adventure game, will launch on November 15, 2019 on Xbox One,
PlayStation®4 and PC via Origin™. The game will feature an
authentic story set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of
the Sith™, when the Jedi have fallen. Fans will play as a
young Padawan named Cal Kestis, brought to life by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless,
Gotham), who has survived Order 66, the Emperor’s secret decree to
eliminate all Jedi. Players must pick up the pieces of Cal’s shattered
past to complete his training and master the art of the iconic
lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its
deadly Inquisitors.
“Many Star Wars fans, ourselves included, are really interested
in the dark times, so we wanted to explore that mysterious, dangerous
period,” said Stig Asmussen, Game Director, Respawn Entertainment. “The
team at Lucasfilm have been amazing collaborators, helping us explore
and further develop this part of the timeline where the Empire is at the
height of its power and any remaining Jedi are in hiding. Within this
narrative, we’ve crafted a game with intense, yet thoughtful and fun
melee combat using the lightsaber and Force powers, allowing anyone to
fulfill their Jedi fantasy.”
“When Respawn approached us with the idea for this game, we were
immediately supportive. A single player, story-driven title in the Star
Wars universe was exactly what we were looking for, and we know the
fans have been eager for one, as well,” said Steve Blank, Director,
Franchise Content & Strategy, Lucasfilm Story Group. “Focusing on Cal
stepping back into the shoes of a Jedi post Order 66 opens up a lot of
gameplay opportunities and rich story threads to develop for this new
character and his backstory.”
Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and
one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from
the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes
his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his
mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all
while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from
the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the
Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt
Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister
are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to
seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is designed with gameplay as a top
priority in order to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber
battles that are seen in the films. Brought to life by Respawn, a studio
known for high-quality games that are both visually beautiful and
technically masterful, players will use their Jedi training to create
different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system
and Force abilities. Players will also use traversal and other
platforming abilities to strategically overcome opponents and solve
puzzles in their path across this galaxy-spanning adventure. Star
Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and
enemies, while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations,
creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars.
