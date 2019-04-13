Log in
ELECTRONIC ARTS

EA and Respawn Announce Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Will Launch November 15, 2019

04/13/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

Play as a Jedi Padawan on the Run After the Events of Star Wars™: Revenge of the Sith™

Watch the Story Reveal Trailer Here

During a panel today at Star Wars™ Celebration in Chicago, Respawn Entertainment, a studio of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action adventure game, will launch on November 15, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 and PC via Origin. The game will feature an authentic story set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™, when the Jedi have fallen. Fans will play as a young Padawan named Cal Kestis, brought to life by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham), who has survived Order 66, the Emperor’s secret decree to eliminate all Jedi. Players must pick up the pieces of Cal’s shattered past to complete his training and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190413005026/en/

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Broken Lightsaber Artwork (Graphic: Business Wire)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Broken Lightsaber Artwork (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Many Star Wars fans, ourselves included, are really interested in the dark times, so we wanted to explore that mysterious, dangerous period,” said Stig Asmussen, Game Director, Respawn Entertainment. “The team at Lucasfilm have been amazing collaborators, helping us explore and further develop this part of the timeline where the Empire is at the height of its power and any remaining Jedi are in hiding. Within this narrative, we’ve crafted a game with intense, yet thoughtful and fun melee combat using the lightsaber and Force powers, allowing anyone to fulfill their Jedi fantasy.”

“When Respawn approached us with the idea for this game, we were immediately supportive. A single player, story-driven title in the Star Wars universe was exactly what we were looking for, and we know the fans have been eager for one, as well,” said Steve Blank, Director, Franchise Content & Strategy, Lucasfilm Story Group. “Focusing on Cal stepping back into the shoes of a Jedi post Order 66 opens up a lot of gameplay opportunities and rich story threads to develop for this new character and his backstory.”

Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is designed with gameplay as a top priority in order to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles that are seen in the films. Brought to life by Respawn, a studio known for high-quality games that are both visually beautiful and technically masterful, players will use their Jedi training to create different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system and Force abilities. Players will also use traversal and other platforming abilities to strategically overcome opponents and solve puzzles in their path across this galaxy-spanning adventure. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies, while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now for pre-order, and will offer fans unique cosmetic content. For more details, visit StarWarsJediFallenOrder.com.

For more information on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, please follow the EA Star Wars channels on Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://www.ea.com/games/starwars.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In the fiscal year 2018, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.15 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Respawn, Origin, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
