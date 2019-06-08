Electronic Arts : EA Announces Partnerships to Publish Three New Independent Games

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and partners Zoink Games,
Glowmade and Hazelight Studios announced three new promising and
independent development projects coming to consoles and PC. Lost in
Random is Zoink’s next game after releasing the stunning Fe,
offering a unique spin on puzzles and combat. RustHeart is
Glowmade’s EA Originals debut where players can forge an endearing
friendship with a courageous robot hero. Hazelight’s follow up to the
critically-acclaimed A Way Out™ builds on the studio’s expertise
and success, with a new cooperative experience that will be named at a
later date.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005018/en/
“We continue to connect innovative and creatively distinct new games
from the best and boldest independent game makers to a global audience
of players,” said Matt Bilbey, EVP Strategic Growth. “We want to offer
our players the broadest, highest quality content possible, with the
best access possible. Whether you join us to play EA’s biggest
franchises like Apex Legends, one of the more than 200 games
available from more than 85 content partners in our Origin Access
subscription*, or for innovative EA Originals titles like A Way Out, we
have something compelling to offer.”
EA Originals supports up-and-coming studios by showcasing unique,
innovative games to more players on all platforms. Following the success
of Coldwood Studios’ Unravel™, the label has built a proven track
record with the BAFTA-winning A Way Out by Hazelight and Fe
by Zoink, blazing the trail for games like Sea of Solitude by
Jo-Mei Games launching on July 5, 2019. The success of these
partnerships has expanded the collaborative charter with new independent
developers, such as the recently announced RustHeart from
Glowmade and new EA Partner Velan Studios for more inspiring future
titles.
EA is also increasing its commitment to players by offering more quality
games from some of best developers in the industry through its
subscription services. With EA Access on PlayStation® 4 launching this
July in addition to Xbox One and PC services, EA will offer
subscriptions on more platforms than any other gaming company. EA’s
Origin Access on PC gives players one of the deepest and highest rated
catalogs of PC games available, featuring more than 200 games from more
than 85 content partners boasting an average Metacritic score of 80. The
library features games from award-winning studios like 11bit who will
release Frostpunk and Moonlighter into the service later
this year, to narrative-driven indie darlings like Supergiant Games’ Pyre,
new releases like Tropico 6, Mutant Year Zero, Breathedge,
alongside EA franchises like Battlefield and FIFA. To
learn more about the content available as an Origin Access subscriber on
PC, visit www.origin.com/origin-access.
Zoink Games
Zoink’s Lost in Random is another stand out fantasy action
adventure from the studio that brought you the magical EA Originals
title, Fe. Lost in Random brings a brand-new spin on the
genre, in a blend of strategy and action that explores the notion of
chance and possibility, set within a beautifully dark and vivid world.
Glowmade
A co-op Action-RPG, RustHeart follows the player and their
handmade robot sidekick as they adventure across a vibrant, alien
multiverse. Glowmade’s RustHeart taps into the simple joy of
creating in a uniquely cooperative setting: a compelling mix of tactical
action-roleplay gameplay, player invention and spray paint.
Hazelight Studios
Hazelight Studios’ continues to cement their reputation for delivering
story-driven, co-operative, and highly unexpected experiences, following
the success of EA Originals title, A Way Out. Returning with a
completely new title, Hazelight’s unannounced game promises to give
players a fresh new take on the challenges of working together.
For more information and to stay up to date on EA Originals, visit www.ea.com/ea-originals.
