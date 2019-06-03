Electronic Arts : EA Kicks off Fourth Annual Play to Give Campaign, Hosts Building Healthy Communities Summit

In the lead up to EA PLAY, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) kicks off the
fourth annual Play
to Give campaign today. EA will make a public contribution of
$1 million to three nonprofit organizations fighting for inclusion
in games and against online bullying: the United Nations’ HeForShe,
PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label.
The campaign will run from Monday, June 3 through Sunday, June 9, 2019,
during which players can participate by contributing directly to these
charitable organizations that share the commitment toward building a
more inclusive world and a game community free from bullying.
On Friday, June 7, EA will also host its first Building
Healthy Communities Summit live from Hollywood, CA, where 200
influencers from 20 countries will gather to discuss online toxicity and
to drive impactful actions that build positive community environments.
Featured speakers include Ditch the Label CEO Liam Hackett,
What’s Good Games podcast hosts Andrea Rene and Brittney
Brombacher, and key influencers in the gaming community, and members
of EA’s Studios and Community program team. By bringing together
the voices and perspectives from influencers, players, and industry
experts, the summit will guide the development of meaningful programs,
policies, and tools to create safer environments for everyone to play.
“As we create games for hundreds of millions of players around the
world, it’s very important to us that players feel like they can engage
and enjoy the experience without fear of threats or harassment,” said Chris
Bruzzo, Chief Marketing Officer, EA. “With the help of our Play to
Give partners, we’re working to create safe and inclusive spaces where
everyone can play. This year, we’re also hosting the first Healthy
Communities Summit to bring together influencers and leaders across the
gaming community to fight toxicity in games.”
To learn more about EA’s Play to Give program and nonprofit partners,
and the Healthy Communities Summit, please visit EA’s official
website.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive
entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and
online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and
personal computers.
In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a
portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA
SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need
for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about
EA is available at www.ea.com/news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005810/en/