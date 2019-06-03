Electronic Arts : EA Kicks off Fourth Annual Play to Give Campaign, Hosts Building Healthy Communities Summit

In the lead up to EA PLAY, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) kicks off the fourth annual Play to Give campaign today. EA will make a public contribution of $1 million to three nonprofit organizations fighting for inclusion in games and against online bullying: the United Nations’ HeForShe, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label. The campaign will run from Monday, June 3 through Sunday, June 9, 2019, during which players can participate by contributing directly to these charitable organizations that share the commitment toward building a more inclusive world and a game community free from bullying.

On Friday, June 7, EA will also host its first Building Healthy Communities Summit live from Hollywood, CA, where 200 influencers from 20 countries will gather to discuss online toxicity and to drive impactful actions that build positive community environments. Featured speakers include Ditch the Label CEO Liam Hackett, What’s Good Games podcast hosts Andrea Rene and Brittney Brombacher, and key influencers in the gaming community, and members of EA’s Studios and Community program team. By bringing together the voices and perspectives from influencers, players, and industry experts, the summit will guide the development of meaningful programs, policies, and tools to create safer environments for everyone to play.

“As we create games for hundreds of millions of players around the world, it’s very important to us that players feel like they can engage and enjoy the experience without fear of threats or harassment,” said Chris Bruzzo, Chief Marketing Officer, EA. “With the help of our Play to Give partners, we’re working to create safe and inclusive spaces where everyone can play. This year, we’re also hosting the first Healthy Communities Summit to bring together influencers and leaders across the gaming community to fight toxicity in games.”

To learn more about EA’s Play to Give program and nonprofit partners, and the Healthy Communities Summit, please visit EA’s official website.

