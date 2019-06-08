Electronic Arts : EA Reveals VOLTA Football, All New Mode in EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Launching Worldwide September 27

Be the First to Play FIFA 20 with EA and Origin Access Starting September 19

See Small Sided Football Come To Life in The World’s Game

Today, at EA PLAY, Electronic Arts Inc. announced an all-new experience in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20, VOLTA Football*, a mode inspired by the small-sided form of football played in the streets, cages and futsal courts across the world, launching worldwide on September 27, 2019 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC.

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 brings two different sides of The World’s Game to life - the prestige of professional football and an all-new authentic street football experience that takes football back to the streets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VOLTA Football lets players build their own character, express their individual style, and immerse themselves in a realistic street football experience. A brand-new style of gameplay grounded in football realism immerses players in the flow of the street with new tools including simplified flicks and skill moves, new flair animations, or using the wall as a teammate. Learn more about the new features and modes for VOLTA coming to FIFA 20.

“This year, we are embedding a whole new experience with VOLTA Football into the game that reflects how many footballers started out their careers in the streets. This is a unique aspect of the sport that gives our players an experience unlike anything they have ever seen before in EA SPORTS FIFA,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer for EA SPORTS FIFA. “We’ve also focused on delivering key gameplay updates that raise the level of realism and quality across the game. And with small sided football ingrained in FIFA 20, players can take the learnings from the streets and apply them to the stadium or vice versa.”

Furthermore, Football Intelligence delivers a whole new approach to gameplay that raises the quality bar in FIFA 20, leveling up the authenticity players experience on the virtual pitch. Authentic Game Flow puts more emphasis on user-controlled play by giving AI more awareness around time, space and a player’s position on the pitch. Decisive Moments are comprised of the all-new Composed Finishing which overhauls the fundamentals of shooting to give players more consistent and clinical finishing, and Controlled Tackling that utilizes the Active Touch System to add a variety of new tackling animations. Finally, Ball Physics adds a new level of realism with varied shot trajectories, more realistic tackle interactions, and physics driven behavior.

Players who pre-order** the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition for the PS4, Xbox One and PC will receive 3 days Early Access to FIFA 20, a 5 game loan ICON Player Pick (mid version) for their FIFA Ultimate Team™ squad, up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, and Special Edition FUT Kits. As a bonus, those who pre-order** before August 5, 2019 will also receive an untradeable FUT 20 Ones To Watch Player item. More pre-order** details are available here.

Jump into the game first on September 19, 2019 with EA Access*** and Origin™ Access*** Basic to enjoy up to 10 hours of play time as part of the Play First Trial or sign-up for Origin Access Premier to get full access on PC.

FIFA 20 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on September 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

* VOLTA FOOTBALL MODE IS AVAILABLE ON XBOX ONE, PLAYSTATION 4 AND PC PLATFORM VERSIONS ONLY. FOR MORE DETAILS VISIT https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-20/volta.

** PRE-ORDER FOR ULTIMATE EDITION AVAILABLE ON PS4, XBOX ONE AND PC ONLY, WHEREVER FIFA POINTS ARE SOLD CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-20/fifa-20-game-and-offer-disclaimers FOR FULL DETAILS.

*** CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE ea.com/ea-access/terms AND origin.com/store/origin-access/terms FOR DETAILS.

