Everyone In The Game by October 17 Will Receive VOLTA COINS and New Squad Building Challenges

1.2 Billion Goals Scored Across More Than 450 Million Matches in FIFA 20 Since EA Access and Origin Access Launch

Since EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 launched on EA Access* and Origin Access*, more players than ever are getting into the game early with over 10 million players already competing on professional pitches and futsal cages around the world. To celebrate, players who get into the game by October 17 will be rewarded with 8,000 VOLTA COINS** to customize their avatar and express their style with newly available items in the latest VOLTA Drop. In addition, players can also participate in a new VOLTA FOOTBALL Squad Building Challenge puzzle to earn in-game rewards.

Across the globe, EA SPORTS™FIFA continues to be the world's most played sports game:

FIFA 20 players have surpassed 450 million matches played, with 1.2 billion goals scored across all modes in the game.

FIFA Ultimate Team sees more players than ever competing in the first three weeks since launch, with over 272 million FUT games played to date. In addition, more than 138 million games have been played in Division Rivals, with players racking up wins in the FUT Champions Weekend League to become FUT Champions Verified and cement their spot on the EA SPORTS FIFA 2 0 Global Series Rankings on The Road to The FIFA eWorld Cup™.

0 Global Series Rankings on The Road to The FIFA eWorld Cup™. VOLTA FOOTBALL has claimed its spot as the second most popular mode in FIFA 20, with over 5 million avatars created to date and virtual matches played across courts around the world, with the top 5 locations being Berlin, Rome, Lagos, London and Cape Town.

To learn more about how players are experiencing The World’s Game, check out the infographic: https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-20/news/fifa-20-10-million-players-infographic

FIFA 20 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

