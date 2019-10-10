Log in
ELECTRONIC ARTS

ELECTRONIC ARTS

(EA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Electronic Arts : EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Celebrates 10 Million Players

0
10/10/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Everyone In The Game by October 17 Will Receive VOLTA COINS and New Squad Building Challenges

1.2 Billion Goals Scored Across More Than 450 Million Matches in FIFA 20 Since EA Access and Origin Access Launch

Since EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 launched on EA Access* and Origin Access*, more players than ever are getting into the game early with over 10 million players already competing on professional pitches and futsal cages around the world. To celebrate, players who get into the game by October 17 will be rewarded with 8,000 VOLTA COINS** to customize their avatar and express their style with newly available items in the latest VOLTA Drop. In addition, players can also participate in a new VOLTA FOOTBALL Squad Building Challenge puzzle to earn in-game rewards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005721/en/

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 celebrates 10 million players in the game since EA Access and Origin Access launch (Graphic: Business Wire)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 celebrates 10 million players in the game since EA Access and Origin Access launch (Graphic: Business Wire)

Across the globe, EA SPORTS™FIFA continues to be the world's most played sports game:

  • FIFA 20 players have surpassed 450 million matches played, with 1.2 billion goals scored across all modes in the game.
  • FIFA Ultimate Team sees more players than ever competing in the first three weeks since launch, with over 272 million FUT games played to date. In addition, more than 138 million games have been played in Division Rivals, with players racking up wins in the FUT Champions Weekend League to become FUT Champions Verified and cement their spot on the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Rankings on The Road to The FIFA eWorld Cup™.
  • VOLTA FOOTBALL has claimed its spot as the second most popular mode in FIFA 20, with over 5 million avatars created to date and virtual matches played across courts around the world, with the top 5 locations being Berlin, Rome, Lagos, London and Cape Town.

To learn more about how players are experiencing The World’s Game, check out the infographic: https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-20/news/fifa-20-10-million-players-infographic

FIFA 20 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

*CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE ea.com/ea-access/terms AND origin.com/store/origin-access/terms FOR DETAILS.

**THIS OFFER IS BEING ISSUED TO YOU FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT HAVE A CASH VALUE. LOG INTO FIFA 20 BY 10:00AM PST OCTOBER 17, 2019 FOR AUTOMATIC ENTITLEMENT TO VOLTA COINS. OFFER EXPIRES OCTOBER 17, 2019 at 10:00AM PST. VALID WHEREVER FIFA 20 IS SOLD. MAY NOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER PROMOTIONAL OR DISCOUNT OFFER, UNLESS EXPRESSLY AUTHORIZED BY EA; MAY NOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY PREPAID CARD REDEEMABLE FOR THE APPLICABLE CONTENT. LIMIT ENTITLEMENT PER PERSON. OFFER MAY NOT BE SUBSTITUTED, EXCHANGED, SOLD OR REDEEMED FOR CASH OR OTHER GOODS OR SERVICES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED, TAXED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Origin, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. ©FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved. Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 200 M
EBIT 2020 1 605 M
Net income 2020 2 522 M
Finance 2020 4 371 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
EV / Sales2021 4,04x
Capitalization 27 372 M
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 111,44  $
Last Close Price 92,88  $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew P. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Probst Chairman
Blake J. Jorgensen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.27%27 372
ADOBE INC.21.23%132 768
WORKDAY INC.8.52%39 510
AUTODESK15.36%32 580
SQUARE, INC.10.93%26 576
ANSYS, INC.54.25%18 543
