Electronic Arts : EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Welcomes the Most Players Ever Recorded for NFL Kickoff Weekend

Superstar KO - Offering Fans a Fun and Fast Way to Play Madden NFL 20 - and Free Trial Engage 24% More Players Year-Over-Year

Football is back! This past weekend EA SPORTS Madden NFL had its biggest NFL Kickoff weekend, driven by the launch of Superstar KO and a global free trial.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006153/en/

Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson highlight an historic NFL Kickoff for EA SPORTS Madden NFL (Photo: Business Wire)

Fans jumped into the action with the surprise launch of Superstar KO mode, which offers fun and dynamic five-minute games and Ultimate Team rewards. Superstar KO is the perfect way for players to get a quick, rewarding football fix. The free play weekend also marked the biggest Madden NFL free trial ever – generating a ton of fun and endless options for players in the game.

NOTABLE EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 20 MVPS & STATS

Michael Vick proved to be the most popular player in Superstar KO, with a pick rate of over 85% in drafts. Vick has delivered nearly 700,000 rushing touchdowns and 1.9M passing touchdowns in Week 1 alone. He still has game-breaking speed and elusiveness as well, averaging over thirteen yards per carry in Superstar KO matchups.

Other popular players included Lawrence Taylor (73% pick rate), Jerry Rice (70%) and Madden NFL 20 cover star Patrick Mahomes (60%).

cover star Patrick Mahomes (60%). It’s not just NFL stars getting in on the action though, as Superstar KO celebs Lil Yachty (60%) and DJ Khaled (58%) are also flexing on the field and delivering swag-filled touchdowns.

After a scintillating performance in Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens have emerged as one of the most popular teams in Madden NFL 20 online Play Now and head-to-head, rocketing into the top five in popularity.

online Play Now and head-to-head, rocketing into the top five in popularity. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is crushing it both on the ground and through the air, racking up over a million rushing TDs and over two million passing TDs since the launch of Madden NFL 20 . Given Jackson’s incredible performance in the first game of the NFL season, those numbers are only going to continue growing as more fans join the Ravens’ flock.

. Given Jackson’s incredible performance in the first game of the NFL season, those numbers are only going to continue growing as more fans join the Ravens’ flock. The Twitch Prime Crown Cup featuring Madden NFL 20 set viewership records, drawing the most concurrent viewers of any Madden NFL livestream in franchise history.

Madden NFL 20 is developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon and is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation®4 and Origin for PC.

For more information on EA SPORTS Madden NFL visit www.easports.com/Madden-NFL. Join the EA SPORTS Madden NFL conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information about EA SPORTS games, including news, video, blogs, forums and game apps, please visit www.easports.com to connect, share and compete.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006153/en/