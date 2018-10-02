Electronic Arts : EA SPORTS UFC 3 Celebrates Return of Conor McGregor With ‘Notorious Edition’

New Edition Features Exclusive Cover Art, Ultimate Team Points, Packs and More

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today marked the anticipated return of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor at the upcoming UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR with the launch of EA SPORTS™ UFC 3 Notorious Edition. The Notorious Edition is available for a limited time and features exclusive cover art, as well as bonus in-game content including 500 UFC Ultimate Team Points, five Notorious Ultimate Team Packs and the choice of one “Champion” fighter – McGregor, former two-time UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St. Pierre, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk or former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva - all for $29.99 USD. Players looking for a reason to get into the game Bleacher Report calls a "can't miss" and UPROXX remarks is “truly outstanding” should act fast, as the Notorious Edition is only available through Monday, October 15.

In addition to the launch of the UFC 3 Notorious Edition, all current EA SPORTS UFC 3 owners will also get access to new fighters, including a Hall of Fame version of former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, as well as UFC athletes Sean O’Malley and Israel Adesanya. This new content update is available today to all EA SPORTS UFC 3 owners to download for free. Fans can also check out the EA SPORTS UFC 3 website right now to see the collective community results of the in-game matchup between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor, including which fighter has won more times, the breakdown of TKOs, submissions and decisions, and more. The official EA SPORTS UFC 3 fight simulation of UFC 229 will be released on Friday, October 5.

EA SPORTS UFC 3 delivered Real Player Motion (RPM) Tech, a revolutionary new EA SPORTS animation technology that sets a new bar for motion and responsiveness in the best-looking – and now the best-feeling – EA SPORTS UFC game ever. With over 5,000 new animations captured and rebuilt from the ground up, players can now move, strike, and create seamless combinations in-game with the world’s best mixed martial arts athletes.

The game also introduced the new G.O.A.T. Career Mode where – for the first time – the choices made throughout your career impact your path to greatness. Outside of fights, players will make promotional choices to build hype, gain fans, earn more cash through big contracts and capture the world's attention.

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Notorious Edition is available now through Monday, October 15 for Xbox One and PlayStation®4 for $29.99. To learn more about EA SPORTS UFC 3 visit https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-3.

EA Access members receive a 10 percent discount when they purchase a digital version of EA SPORTS UFC 3 on Xbox Live.*

For more information about EA SPORTS games, including news, video, blogs, forums and game apps, please visit https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-3 to connect, share and compete.

