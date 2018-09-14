Electronic Arts : EA SPORTS™ NHL® 19 Now Available on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today released EA SPORTS™ NHL®
19, introducing players to the World
of CHEL where they can compete in the great outdoors and journey
from the pond to the pros. Powered by the revolutionary RPM Tech
gameplay technology, NHL® 19 delivers all-new
skating and collision
physics systems that make gameplay look, feel and play better. Over
200 playable hockey Legends gives fans that chance to compete with and
against the greatest players to ever lace up the skates.
“NHL® 19 is the first time we’ve been
able to build and deliver an experience that spans beyond the pros and
lets fans enjoy all forms of hockey - from frozen parking lot ponds, to
big outdoor festivals, all the way up to the arenas of the pros,” said
Sean Ramjagsingh, Senior Producer, NHL® 19.
“We’re also incredibly excited about the level of innovation that RPM
Tech adds to gameplay, which we were able to gather incredible
feedback around during our Open Beta to ensure that NHL®
19 is the best-playing EA SPORTS NHL game we’ve ever built.”
In NHL® 19, players can compete
on outdoor ponds under a unified progression hub called World
of CHEL that unites EA SPORTS Hockey League, NHL® THREES
Drop-In and two new
game modes, NHL® ONES and Pro-Am. NHL® ONES
pits three players against each other in a festival-like king of the
hill tournament featuring fast-paced, 1v1v1, free-for-all fun, with no
rules and no stoppages. Players win games to rank up to new outdoor
locations and defend their position on daily leaderboards. Progression
and rewards earned in World of CHEL can be applied to each player’s Create-A-Character,
allowing them to personalize their gameplay with new player traits and
abilities, as well as express their individuality with over 900 new
customization items.
At the core of NHL® 19 is cutting-edge
Real Player Motion (RPM) Technology in gameplay, which redefines the way
movement and animations are showcased. Influenced by speed and
creativity in today’s game, RPM Tech enables explosive-edge
skating, giving players more control, faster acceleration and more
responsiveness as they move up and down the ice, creating the most
responsive gameplay in franchise history. RPM Tech is paired with a new collision
physics system that introduces more contextual body-checking,
bringing bigger, badder, jaw-dropping hits that are dynamic based on
speed, size and point of impact.
Fans can pay homage to the hockey stars of the past with the inclusion
of Legends, featuring over 200 of the greatest players from all eras,
including Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Patrick Roy, Teemu Selanne,
Peter Forsberg, Jean Beliveau and more. Players can compete as Hero
Teams that combine squads of superstars from the past and present for an
ultimate fantasy matchup. Play with the best of the best from all eras
in both single-player and multiplayer modes.
Hockey culture shines in NHL® 19 as
players can create unique looks with lifestyle gear and apparel for the
first time. Hoodies, jackets, parkas, winter knits, and more are
available to wear on the ponds, including authentic apparel from brands
like Adidas.
EA SPORTS NHL® 19 is ESRB rated E10+ and
available now worldwide on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One
for $59.99 USD. For more information on EA SPORTS NHL, visit the
website at www.easports.com/NHL.
EA Access subscribers on Xbox One can play NHL®
19 free for up to 10 hours and receive a 10% discount on purchase of
the full game*.
