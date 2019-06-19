Electronic Arts : EA SPORTS™ NHL® 20 Unveils Toronto Maple Leafs Star Auston Matthews as Cover Athlete at the 2019 NHL Awards

NHL® 20 Adds Authentic Signature Shots, Revamped Broadcast Package and New Eliminator Game Mode, Alongside Major Real Player Motion Technology Innovations

View the NHL® 20 Official Gameplay Trailer Here

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today unveiled the first look at EA SPORTS™ NHL® 20 to hockey fans during the 2019 NHL Awards™ presented by Bridgestone in Las Vegas. Three-time All-Star and former first overall pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews, was revealed as the NHL® 20 cover athlete while taking the stage at this evening’s NHL Awards.

“Growing up I always admired all the players who got to be on the cover of the game. This is a very cool honor and I am proud to represent my organization,” said Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. “I’m also really competitive, so now I can’t wait to fire up NHL 20 in the locker room and play against my teammates.”

The cutting-edge Real Player Motion (RPM) Tech continues to evolve the way that gamers showcase their mastery. This year’s gameplay introduces Signature Shots that replicate the most recognizable shot styles of the biggest NHL stars, including PK Subban’s booming slapshot wind-up, Auston Matthews’ half toe-drag wrist shot, and Alex Ovechkin’s seamless one-timer. Hundreds of new shot animations allow for more dangerous attacks, and RPM Tech-powered overhauls to passing and puck pick-ups create a faster and more fluid game that can be executed at full speed to replicate real NHL action. New goaltender A.I. includes a full offensive threat analysis, allowing netminders to read and react to the development and threat level of each zone entry.

NHL 20 also introduces an all-new competitive way to play ONES and THREES called Eliminator, creating a winner-take-all competition inspired by battle royale. ONES Eliminator pits 81 players against each other in a survival tournament bracket en route to crowning the ultimate winner. Players can also squad up with friends in THREES Eliminator in an attempt to win back-to-back rounds against increasingly competitive opponents.

Continuing to deliver a fresh feel to the franchise, a revamped broadcast package delivers new play-by-play and color commentary to NHL 20, paired with overhauled scoreboards, overlays and motion graphics, all built to put players in the center of the game’s biggest moments. New to NHL 20, Play Of The Game brings memorable plays to life through highlights designed to put top moments on a pedestal for both your teammates and opponents.

Fan-favorite game modes Hockey Ultimate Team™ and NHL ONES return with exciting new options and updates, including the ability to play ONES via local multiplayer with class-based NHL stars, creating the opportunity to challenge friends to a 1v1v1 battle at any moment. Hockey Ultimate Team introduces a new way to play in Squad Battles, the highly acclaimed mode from EA SPORTS FIFA that allows players to compete and earn big rewards in offline battles. New opponents are refreshed every day, including weekly Featured Squads assembled by NHL players, hot musical artists, hockey influencers, and superstar athletes from other major sports. Squad Battles introduces a brand new way to take on the best teams assembled by the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Hockey Ultimate Team also welcomes a new roster of playable hockey Icons, bringing the total number of collectible and playable Icons to over 400.

After its introduction last year, the World of CHEL continues to evolve with CHEL Challenges, weekly in-game events across all of fan favorite modes that unlock unique customization rewards, character XP and more are introduced in NHL 20. World of CHEL now offers over 2,000 unique customization items to craft your look and your playstyle - from gear and equipment, to lifestyle apparel from hockey’s biggest brands. Additionally, four new outdoor locations bring the game to never-before-seen ponds in the remote wilderness and city landmarks inspired by iconic locations.

NHL20 is available on September 13, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation® 4. Be among the first to experience the new modes and innovations, unlocking the full game three days early on September 10, 2019 when you pre-order* the NHL 20 Deluxe Edition or NHL 20 Ultimate Edition. EA Access** members can experience the game first during the Play First Trial starting on September 5, 2019 and receive a 10% discount when purchasing the full game. For more information on EA SPORTS NHL, visit the website at www.easports.com/NHL.

