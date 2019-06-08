Electronic Arts : Life's a Beach in The Sims 4 Island Living, Available on June 21 for PC, July 16 for Consoles

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced that The
Sims™ 4 Island Living* Expansion Pack is coming to PC and Mac on
June 21st and to Xbox One and PlayStation®4 on July 16th. In The Sims
4 Island Living, players can trade in the hustle and bustle of city
life in exchange for a laid-back lifestyle on the tropical island of
Sulani, where Sims can relax on the beach, enjoy water activities on a
glistening ocean, become a conservationist to help keep the beaches in
pristine condition and experience all of the cultural traditions this
island has to offer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005021/en/
“With Island Living, the development team wanted to give players
the chance to escape with their Sims to a peaceful, unique paradise and
truly connect with nature,” said Mike Duke, Senior Producer of The
Sims 4. “This expansion will enable fans and their Sims to find
their bliss, whether it is relaxing under a palm tree on the beach,
befriending a mermaid along the coral reefs, or protecting the Sulani
environment and ensuring that the island becomes more beautiful than
ever.”
The expansion pack introduces the beautiful, sun-soaked world of Sulani,
where for the first time in The Sims 4, Sims can enjoy activities
in the clear blue waters surrounding the island, setting sail in a
peaceful canoe or going on a wild aqua zip ride alongside pods of
playful dolphins that surround the island. Sims can also swim to their
heart’s content, build sandcastles on the shore, or kick back and relax
under the sun. Sims will immerse themselves into the Sulani lifestyle by
learning local folklore, tasting traditional delicacies, dressing in
tropical garb or decorating their new oasis with objects inspired by the
local culture.
Players can try out a new conservationist career for Sims who want to
make a change in their newfound home and play with life like never
before. The more Sims clean up and care for their environment, the more
lush and full of explosive nature it becomes. Or Sims will take on
protecting beachgoers as a lifeguard, taking on odd jobs or fishing for
their next meal.
Alongside the reveal of The Sims 4 Island Living, The Sims is
proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a new partnership with the
It Gets Better Project, a non-profit organization and global movement to
provide hope and encouragement to LGBTQ+ youth. Beginning on June 18th,
players will be able to access exclusive It Gets Better and pride
in-game clothing in The Sims 4 on PC, The Sims FreePlay
and The Sims Mobile, as well as a variety of pride items,
including a gender-neutral bathroom door in The Sims 4. Look for
this content to come to The Sims 4 on consoles in July.
The Sims 4 will see even more new content in the coming months,
including the The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack, featuring items
from the real life Moschino X The Sims Capsule Collection in-game for
Sims to wear, in addition to iconic Moschino fashions and a new part
time job as a fashion photographer. Last but not least, players will get
to experience something magical with The Sims 4 Realm of Magic
Game Pack with more details to be shared later this year.
The Sims 4 Island Living Expansion Pack is not yet rated by the
ESRB. For more information and to pre-order The Sims 4 Island Living,
please visit www.TheSims.com
and check out the blog post here.
About the It Gets Better Project
Launched by syndicated columnist Dan Savage and his partner Terry
Miller, the It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization
that leverages the power of media to reach and provide critical support
and hope to LGBTQ+ young people around the world. Through collaborative
partnerships elevating positive portrayals of the LGBTQ+ community, the
It Gets Better Project strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+
young people around the globe. The It Gets Better Project received the
2012 Governor’s Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
and has garnered support from President Obama and 600,000 others who
have taken the pledge to share messages of hope and to speak up against
intolerance. Connect with the It Gets Better Project: @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject;
and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.
