Electronic Arts : Life's a Beach in The Sims 4 Island Living, Available on June 21 for PC, July 16 for Consoles

New Expansion Adds Laid-Back Tropical Lifestyle; EA Announces More In-Game Content Including The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack and The Sims 4 Realm of Magic Game Pack Coming Soon

The Sims Also Partners with It Gets Better Project to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced that The Sims™ 4 Island Living* Expansion Pack is coming to PC and Mac on June 21st and to Xbox One and PlayStation®4 on July 16th. In The Sims 4 Island Living, players can trade in the hustle and bustle of city life in exchange for a laid-back lifestyle on the tropical island of Sulani, where Sims can relax on the beach, enjoy water activities on a glistening ocean, become a conservationist to help keep the beaches in pristine condition and experience all of the cultural traditions this island has to offer.

“With Island Living, the development team wanted to give players the chance to escape with their Sims to a peaceful, unique paradise and truly connect with nature,” said Mike Duke, Senior Producer of The Sims 4. “This expansion will enable fans and their Sims to find their bliss, whether it is relaxing under a palm tree on the beach, befriending a mermaid along the coral reefs, or protecting the Sulani environment and ensuring that the island becomes more beautiful than ever.”

The expansion pack introduces the beautiful, sun-soaked world of Sulani, where for the first time in The Sims 4, Sims can enjoy activities in the clear blue waters surrounding the island, setting sail in a peaceful canoe or going on a wild aqua zip ride alongside pods of playful dolphins that surround the island. Sims can also swim to their heart’s content, build sandcastles on the shore, or kick back and relax under the sun. Sims will immerse themselves into the Sulani lifestyle by learning local folklore, tasting traditional delicacies, dressing in tropical garb or decorating their new oasis with objects inspired by the local culture.

Players can try out a new conservationist career for Sims who want to make a change in their newfound home and play with life like never before. The more Sims clean up and care for their environment, the more lush and full of explosive nature it becomes. Or Sims will take on protecting beachgoers as a lifeguard, taking on odd jobs or fishing for their next meal.

Alongside the reveal of The Sims 4 Island Living, The Sims is proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a new partnership with the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit organization and global movement to provide hope and encouragement to LGBTQ+ youth. Beginning on June 18th, players will be able to access exclusive It Gets Better and pride in-game clothing in The Sims 4 on PC, The Sims FreePlay and The Sims Mobile, as well as a variety of pride items, including a gender-neutral bathroom door in The Sims 4. Look for this content to come to The Sims 4 on consoles in July.

The Sims 4 will see even more new content in the coming months, including the The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack, featuring items from the real life Moschino X The Sims Capsule Collection in-game for Sims to wear, in addition to iconic Moschino fashions and a new part time job as a fashion photographer. Last but not least, players will get to experience something magical with The Sims 4 Realm of Magic Game Pack with more details to be shared later this year.

The Sims 4 Island Living Expansion Pack is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information and to pre-order The Sims 4 Island Living, please visit www.TheSims.com and check out the blog post here.

