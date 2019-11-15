Become a Jedi in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Today

The Single-Player Action Adventure Game Features a Memorable Cast, Thrilling Lightsaber Battles and Cinematic Moments Only Found in an Authentic Star Wars™ Story

Experience a Jedi’s Journey on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store

Today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm released the highly anticipated story-driven action adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan (Gotham, Shameless), on an incredible journey packed with memorable companions, nefarious villains, diverse planets, thrilling lightsaber combat, impressive Force abilities and cinematic moments, all within the much beloved Star Wars™ galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available worldwide on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Origin and Steam. Also, as announced earlier, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on the Epic Games Store, expanding the number of options that players have to jump into this new Star Wars adventure.

“Working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been a dream come true for me and many people on the team,” said Stig Asmussen, Game Director at Respawn Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to get the game into the hands of fans worldwide so they can live out the ultimate fantasy of becoming a Jedi. We created a new team that’s made up of action adventure veterans to create this experience and we’ve worked hand-in-hand with Lucasfilm throughout development to create a highly authentic story, cast of characters, and unique gameplay experience that will live on as part of the Star Wars galaxy.”

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, players take on the role of Cal Kestis, a former Padawan hiding in plain sight after the Jedi were all but wiped out after Order 66 was executed by The Emperor. When he’s forced on the run, Cal is quickly met by his companions Cere Junda, a former Jedi Knight played by Debra Wilson and Greez, the larger-than-life Latero pilot voiced by Daniel Roebuck, who flies the crew’s ship known as the Stinger Mantis. BD-1, Cal’s faithful droid that’s as charming as he is useful, will help players navigate and explore diverse planets including the Wookiee homeworld, Kashyyyk, and the never-before-seen planet Zeffo. Cal and his companions are trying to stay one step ahead of the Empire and his new enemy, the Inquisition’s Second Sister, while they unravel a mystery tied to an ancient alien civilization that could help rebuild the Jedi Order.

In a time where it’s increasingly dangerous for Jedi, players will experience Cal’s journey from a young Padawan to a Jedi Knight. Cal’s lightsaber and Force abilities take center stage in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s dynamic combat. Every battle is unique as players engage an array of enemies, from creatures and droids to stormtroopers and elite Purge Troopers to showdowns with AT-STs and powerful bosses. Throughout his quest, Cal will strengthen his connection with the Force, learning powerful new skills which will be crucial in combat as well as for traversing and opening up new paths across these beautiful yet dangerous locales.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available both digitally and in stores on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Origin Access Premier subscribers will get full access to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on PC for as long as they are subscribed. For more information on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, please visit: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi-fallen-order

