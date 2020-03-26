Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electronic Arts Inc.    EA

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electronic Arts : Burnout Paradise Remastered Will Be Available on the Nintendo Switch This Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Revealed During the Nintendo Direct Livestream, Players Can Experience the Ultimate Driving Playground Online or On-The-Go for the First Time on a Nintendo Platform

Today, on the Nintendo Direct livestream, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Nintendo announced that Burnout™ Paradise Remastered will be available on Nintendo Switch consoles this year, inviting players to wreak havoc and unleash automotive anarchy anywhere, anytime.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005423/en/

Players Can Experience the Ultimate Driving Playground Online or On-The-Go with Burnout Paradise Remastered on the Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Business Wire)

Players Can Experience the Ultimate Driving Playground Online or On-The-Go with Burnout Paradise Remastered on the Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fully optimized and enhanced for the Nintendo Switch in 60 FPS, including pinch-and-pull map control for ease of navigation, Burnout Paradise Remastered transports players back into the world of Paradise City to tear it up in the ultimate driving playground online with friends or on-the-go. Alongside the original base game, players can also enjoy the eight add-on game packs released during the Year of Paradise*, including the extension to the drivable world with Big Surf Island.

“We want to give players more choice by delivering games they love to the platforms they want to play on,” said Steve Pointon, SVP, 3rd Party Content. “Burnout Paradise Remastered is a high-octane, action-packed experience for a whole new generation of players on the Nintendo Switch who can soon experience the excitement of an open world racing game anywhere, anytime.”

Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers the complete original game and all additional main DLC packs ever released, including the Cops and Robbers pack, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and Big Surf Island, with new locations, challenges, and vehicles to discover. Send cars launching, spinning, and scraping through the city, and wreck friends online or join forces to demolish hundreds of online challenges.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is rated E10 by the ESRB and currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information about Burnout Paradise Remastered, please visit www.ea.com/games/burnout/burnout-paradise-remastered.

*Time Savers not included.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Burnout, Command & Conquer, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA, John Madden and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
10:31aELECTRONIC ARTS : Burnout Paradise Remastered Will Be Available on the Nintendo ..
BU
03/23Electronic Arts Up Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase in Over a ..
DJ
03/20Stay at home stocks rise from Wall Street's coronavirus rubble
RE
03/11ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. : Report
CO
03/10TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : NFL, Take-Two Are Betting Gamers Want More Footb..
DJ
03/10ELECTRONIC ARTS : Celebrate 25 Years of the Classic RTS Franchise With the Comma..
BU
03/10TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : Two Shares Up After NFL Partnership
DJ
03/10ELECTRONIC ARTS : Statement on NFL Partnership
BU
02/27Facebook, Microsoft Cancel Participation in Live Events on Coronavirus Fears
DJ
02/21ELECTRONIC ARTS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 191 M
EBIT 2020 1 627 M
Net income 2020 2 949 M
Finance 2020 4 429 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,01x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,15x
EV / Sales2021 3,89x
Capitalization 25 966 M
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 119,33  $
Last Close Price 89,64  $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew P. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Probst Chairman
Blake J. Jorgensen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-16.62%25 966
ADOBE INC.-7.25%147 837
AUTODESK, INC.-18.24%32 926
WORKDAY INC.-17.46%31 489
SQUARE, INC.-16.26%22 802
ANSYS, INC.-17.52%18 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group