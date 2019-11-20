Log in
Electronic Arts : Confidential Treatment Order

0
11/20/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

November 20, 2019

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Electronic Arts Inc.

File No. 0-17948 - CF#31211

_____________________

Electronic Arts Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on May 21, 2014, as amended.

Based on representations by Electronic Arts Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit will not be released to the public for the time period specified:

Exhibit 10.27

through January 1, 2025

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Vanessa A. Countryman

Secretary

Disclaimer

Electronic Arts Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 18:34:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 178 M
EBIT 2020 1 626 M
Net income 2020 2 828 M
Finance 2020 4 423 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,60x
EV / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 28 231 M
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 109,94  $
Last Close Price 96,69  $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew P. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Probst Chairman
Blake J. Jorgensen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.22.53%28 231
ADOBE INC.32.87%145 514
WORKDAY INC.4.52%38 051
AUTODESK26.30%36 129
SQUARE, INC.18.33%28 518
ANSYS, INC.69.60%20 747
