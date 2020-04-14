Electronic Arts : EA and FIFA Reveal Full Roster, Schedule and Global Tune-in Details for the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, April 15-19

EA AND FIFA REVEAL FULL ROSTER, SCHEDULE AND GLOBAL TUNE-IN DETAILS FOR THE EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 STAY AND PLAY CUP, APRIL 15-19 (Graphic: Business Wire)
WHAT:
Last week Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), in partnership with FIFA, announced one of its biggest programs and strongest examples of the experiences it’s creating for players as part of its “Stay Home. Play Together” initiative. The EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, April 15-19, will drive the world’s game of football as well as lift the spirit of its global community over five days of competitive action.
Twenty professional footballers from world-renown clubs are locked in for the head-to-head tournament and prepared to take their talents to the virtual pitch and in front of a global audience.
Fans and players of FIFA alike are anticipating one of the biggest moments of the year for the sport, but anyone looking for entertainment can tune in to the more than 20 hours of broadcasted play across a number of EA SPORTS FIFA channels and broadcast partners eager to bring FIFA play to the masses.
Stay Home, Play Together, and plan to enjoy some of the best football action around April 15-19. Follow EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter to stay up-to-date with the clubs and players competing during the EA SPORTSFIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup. Follow #stayandplay on Twitter and Instagram or view all upcoming activities and livestreams here: https://www.ea.com/en-ca/stay-and-play.
WHEN:
The tournament runs Wednesday, April15 – Sunday, April 19. Four matches take place every day with the semifinals and Grand Final on Sunday, April 19.
Wednesday, April 15- Friday April 17
Rounds 1, 2 and 3 matches begin at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 18:00 CET
Friday, April 18
Quarterfinal matches begin at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 18:00 CET
Sunday, April 19
Semifinal matches begin at 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST19:00 CET
GRAND FINAL: 11:30 PST / 14:30 EST / 20:30 CET
TUNE-IN:
In addition to catching all the excitement on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch and YouTube channels, the tournament will broadcast globally through the following partners:
US, ESPN2 and ESPN App
US Spanish, Telemundo
France, ES1
Netherlands, Ziggo Sport
Russia, Rambler
Italy, Sky Sports
Poland, TVP
Switzerland, SRG
Belgium, Eleven Sport
Luxembourg, Eleven Sport
Portugal, Eleven Sport
Pan Asia, Astro
Middle East and North Africa, BelN
Southeast Asia, BelN
New Zealand, Sky NZ
Oceania, ESPN
WHO:
Professional footballers from the most iconic and historic leagues around the world including:
AIK: Nabil Bahoui
Ajax: Sergiño Dest
Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix
Brondby: Jesper Lindström
Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta
Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi
Djurgården: Jesper Karlström
FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy
HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho
Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold
Lyon: Bruno Guimaraes
Manchester City: Phil Foden
Marseille: Saîf Khaoui
PSG: Juan Bernat
PSV Eindhoven: Mohamed Ihattaren
Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr
Roma: Justin Kluivert
Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier
Porto: Fabio Silva
Valencia: Manu Vallejo
ASSETS:
