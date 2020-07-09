Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electronic Arts Inc.    EA

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electronic Arts : EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on July 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of market on Thursday, July 30, 2020. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the first fiscal quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Thursday, July 30, 2020
2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:
Domestic: (866) 324-3683; International: (509) 844-0959
Conference ID: 5955287

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

EA’s financial results release will be available after the close of market on July 30, 2020 on EA’s website at http://ir.ea.com. A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 13, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 5955287. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at http://ir.ea.com.

Updates regarding EA’s business are available on EA’s blog at www.ea.com/news.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate”, “plan”, “predict”, “seek”, “goal”, “will”, “may”, “likely”, “should”, “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors” as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
04:06pELECTRONIC ARTS : EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on July 3..
BU
07/08ELECTRONIC ARTS : in Partnership for Competition Series Based on 'The Sims'
DJ
07/08ELECTRONIC ARTS : Creates New Reality Competition Show, The Sims Spark'd, and Pa..
BU
07/07ELECTRONIC ARTS : EA 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Moves to Virtual-Only F..
BU
06/24ELECTRONIC ARTS : and LaLiga Announce 10-year Partnership Renewal
BU
06/18APEX LEGENDS, EA ORIGINALS, STAR WAR : Squadrons, EA SPORTS and Skate Take Cente..
BU
06/18ELECTRONIC ARTS : New Games From the Best and Boldest Independent Studios to Be ..
BU
06/17Activision Blizzard On Pace for Highest Close Since October 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/16ELECTRONIC ARTS : EA SPORTS Reveals Madden NFL 21 With NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on ..
BU
06/15ELECTRONIC ARTS : to Host Investor Fireside Chat following EA Play Live
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 599 M - -
Net income 2021 1 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 153 M 39 153 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 133,76 $
Last Close Price 135,61 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew P. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Probst Chairman
Blake J. Jorgensen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.26.14%39 153
ADOBE INC.36.25%219 533
SQUARE, INC.113.16%58 587
AUTODESK, INC.32.94%53 462
WORKDAY INC.20.58%46 634
TWILIO INC.147.87%34 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group