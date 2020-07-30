Log in
Electronic Arts : Q1 FY 2021 Results Slides

07/30/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Electronic Arts Inc. Q1 FY 2021 Results

July 30, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

Please review our risk factors on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

  • Some statements set forth in this document, including the information relating to EA's fiscal 2021 guidance information and title slate contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "seek," "goal," "will," "may," "likely," "should," "could" (and the negative of any of these terms), "future" and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors which could cause the Company's results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; sales of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company's ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company's sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company's ability to predict consumer preferences among competing platforms; the Company's ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts' latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • These forward-looking statements are current as of July 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth herein are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.
  • While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

2

EA Growth Trends

(in $ millions)

Net Revenue1,3

5,625

4,950

5,537

Full Game

1,750

1,887

1,793

Live

3,157

3,650

3,875 Services &

Other

Net Bookings2,3

5,372

5,950

5,132

Full Game

1,750

1,780

1,840

Live

3,292

3,592

4,200

Services &

Other

FY19

FY20

FY21E

FY19

FY20

FY21E

Gross Profit1

Operating Cash Flow1

73.3%

75.3%

73.6%

1,547

1,797

1,850

FY19

FY20

FY21E

FY19

FY20

FY21E

  1. Net revenue, gross profit and operating cash flow are presented on a GAAP basis.
  2. Net bookings is an operating metric that EA defines as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games. A calculation of net bookings can be found in the "Net Bookings" tab of the Financial Model provided on our IR website.
  3. In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please refer to the Financial Reporting FAQ on the IR website.

Forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

3

EA Net Bookings by Platform

Console

PC & Other

Mobile

Quarterly

YOY

Trailing 12 Months

YOY

Growth

Growth

(in $ millions)

1,390

78%

(in $ millions)

17%

5,980

5,203 5,116

824 98%

798

782

4,091

18%

3,673 3,462

417

416

340

74%

24%

190

195

819

907

1,122

191

171

226

32%

711

747

767

3%

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast to align with these changes. For more information please refer to the Financial Reporting FAQ on our IR website.

4

EA Net Bookings by Composition

Full Game Live Services

Quarterly

YOY

Trailing 12 Months

YOY

Growth

Growth

(in $ millions)

1,390

78%

(in $ millions)

5,980

17%

287

202%

5,203

5,116

1,972

10%

798

2,145

1,794

782

141

95

1,103

61%

21%

4,008

657

687

3,058

3,322

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast to align with these changes. For more

information please refer to the Financial Reporting FAQ on our IR website.

5

FY21 Announced Titles

Launch

Title

Q1

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Command & Conquer Remastered

Madden NFL 21

Q2 Rocket Arena

Star Wars: Squadrons

UFC 4

Q3 FIFA 21

NHL 21

Q4

  • Only announced titles with public launch dates are represented above. Titles are reflected in alphabetical order and launch timing is subject to change.
  • Over the coming months, we expect to announce or confirm the launch dates of additional FY21 title releases, including three EA Originals titles (Lost in Random and It Takes Two, plus one other), the Medal of Honor VR title, and two mobile soft launches.
  • In addition, we will see platform expansions for some of our current EA titles.

These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

6

Select Live Services and Mobile

Console/PC

Mobile

Active Q1 FY21

7

FY21 Guidance

The following table provides guidance for EA's FY21 financial performance. These preliminary estimates and expectations are based on current

information as of July 30, 2020 and are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein. In addition, while EA does not provide expectations on non-GAAP financial performance measures, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA's operating results and plan for future periods.

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP-Based Financial Data

Change in

Acquisition-

deferred net

GAAP

related

revenue (online-

Stock-based

Guidance

expenses

enabled games)

compensation

(in $ millions)

Total net revenue

5,625

-

325

-

Cost of revenue

1,483

-

-

(1)

Operating expense

3,024

(20)

-

(444)

Income before provision for income taxes

1,086

20

325

445

Net income

869

Number of shares used in computation:

Diluted shares

293

These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

8

Q2 FY21 Guidance

The following table provides guidance for EA's Q2 FY21 financial performance. These preliminary estimates and expectations are based on

current information as of July 30, 2020 and are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein. In addition, while EA does not provide expectations on non-GAAP financial performance measures, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA's operating results and plan for future periods.

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Three Months Ending September 30, 2020

GAAP-Based Financial Data

Acquisition-

Change in deferred

GAAP

related

net revenue (online-

Stock-based

Guidance

expenses

enabled games)

compensation

(in $ millions)

Total net revenue

1,125

-

(250)

-

Cost of revenue

280

-

-

-

Operating expense

755

(5)

-

(110)

Income (loss) before provision f

or (benefit from) income taxes

83

5

(250)

110

Net income (loss)

61

Number of shares used in compu

tation:

Basic shares

289

Diluted shares

293

These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

9

Guidance - Phasing

FY21 Quarterly Net Revenue and Net Bookings

  • As previously announced, Madden NFL 21 will launch on August 28, 2020 and FIFA 21 will launch on October 9, 2020.
  • The launch of Madden NFL 21 remains in Q2 but has less estimated live services during Q2 compared to EA's forecast as of May 5, 2020 and the prior year (Madden NFL 20 launched on August 2, 2019).
  • The launch of FIFA 21 moves the title out of Q2 to the beginning of Q3.
  • The updated launch dates change the forecasted phasing of net revenue and net bookings from our forecast as of May 5, 2020, lowering Q2 net bookings by ~$525 million. Note that we have simultaneously increased our forecast for Q3 net bookings by ~$450 million and Q4 net bookings by ~$85 million.

Q1A

Q2E

Q3E

Q4E

FY21E

GAAP Net Revenue %

26%

20%

31%

23%

100%

GAAP Net Revenue $M

$1,459

$1,125

$1,750

$1,291

$5,625

Change in deferred net revenue $M

($69)

($250)

$650

($6)

$325

Net Bookings %

23%

15%

40%

22%

100%

Beginning in Q2FY21, we will recognize a portion of our revenue for online-enabled games and content over a longer period of time as consumers are playing our games longer. We estimate that this change will move the recognition of approximately $300 million in net revenue from FY21 into FY22. This change will not affect net bookings or operating cash flow.

These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

10

Currency Assumptions

Current FX assumptions1:

USD/

FY20

FY21

FY21

Q1A

Q1A

Q2-4E

EUR

1.12

1.09

1.13

Net

Bookings

GBP

1.29

1.21

1.24

CAD

1.34

1.40

1.36

Operating

Expenses

SEK

9.44

9.89

9.30

  • Rule of thumb
    • If the U.S. dollar strengthens 10% against the Euro and British pound sterling:
      • With hedging, total net bookings decrease 2.1%
      • Total cost of revenue and operating expenses decrease 1.6%
    • If the U.S. dollar strengthens 10% against the Canadian dollar and Swedish krona:
      • Total net bookings decrease 0.4%
      • With hedging, total cost of revenue and operating expenses decrease 0.7%

Note: Our financial guidance includes the forecasted impact of the FX cash flow hedging program.

1 For FY20 Q1A and FY21 Q1A, FX rates are a simple average of EA's actual monthly P&L rates. For FY21 Q2-4E, the same FX rates are used for all forecast periods.

These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

11

Cash Flow Selected Data

Actuals

(in $ millions)

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Q1 TTM 2021

Q1 TTM 2020

Cash Flow Data

Investing Cash Flow

(8)

(950)

(415)

(678)

Financing Cash Flow

(144)

(385)

(1,117)

(1,250)

Operating Cash Flow

A

378

158

2,017

1,585

Capital Expenditures

B

38

45

133

132

Free Cash Flow

A - B

340

113

1,884

1,453

12

Disclaimer

Electronic Arts Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:55:04 UTC
