Electronic Arts : Q1 FY 2021 Results Slides

Electronic Arts Inc. Q1 FY 2021 Results July 30, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement Please review our risk factors on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Some statements set forth in this document, including the information relating to EA's fiscal 2021 guidance information and title slate contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "seek," "goal," "will," "may," "likely," "should," "could" (and the negative of any of these terms), "future" and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors which could cause the Company's results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; sales of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company's ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company's sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company's ability to predict consumer preferences among competing platforms; the Company's ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts' latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are current as of July 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth herein are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts. While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

EA Growth Trends (in $ millions) Net Revenue1,3 5,625 4,950 5,537 Full Game 1,750 1,887 1,793 Live 3,157 3,650 3,875 Services & Other Net Bookings2,3 5,372 5,950 5,132 Full Game 1,750 1,780 1,840 Live 3,292 3,592 4,200 Services & Other FY19 FY20 FY21E FY19 FY20 FY21E Gross Profit1 Operating Cash Flow1 73.3% 75.3% 73.6% 1,547 1,797 1,850 FY19 FY20 FY21E FY19 FY20 FY21E Net revenue, gross profit and operating cash flow are presented on a GAAP basis. Net bookings is an operating metric that EA defines as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games. A calculation of net bookings can be found in the "Net Bookings" tab of the Financial Model provided on our IR website. In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please refer to the Financial Reporting FAQ on the IR website. Forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 3

EA Net Bookings by Platform Console PC & Other Mobile Quarterly YOY Trailing 12 Months YOY Growth Growth (in $ millions) 1,390 78% (in $ millions) 17% 5,980 5,203 5,116 824 98% 798 782 4,091 18% 3,673 3,462 417 416 340 74% 24% 190 195 819 907 1,122 191 171 226 32% 711 747 767 3% Q1 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast to align with these changes. For more information please refer to the Financial Reporting FAQ on our IR website. 4

EA Net Bookings by Composition Full Game Live Services Quarterly YOY Trailing 12 Months YOY Growth Growth (in $ millions) 1,390 78% (in $ millions) 5,980 17% 287 202% 5,203 5,116 1,972 10% 798 2,145 1,794 782 141 95 1,103 61% 21% 4,008 657 687 3,058 3,322 Q1 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast to align with these changes. For more information please refer to the Financial Reporting FAQ on our IR website. 5

FY21 Announced Titles Launch Title Q1 Burnout Paradise Remastered Command & Conquer Remastered Madden NFL 21 Q2 Rocket Arena Star Wars: Squadrons UFC 4 Q3 FIFA 21 NHL 21 Q4 Only announced titles with public launch dates are represented above. Titles are reflected in alphabetical order and launch timing is subject to change.

Over the coming months, we expect to announce or confirm the launch dates of additional FY21 title releases, including three EA Originals titles (Lost in Random and It Takes Two, plus one other), the Medal of Honor VR title, and two mobile soft launches.

In addition, we will see platform expansions for some of our current EA titles. These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 6

Select Live Services and Mobile Console/PC Mobile Active Q1 FY21 7

FY21 Guidance The following table provides guidance for EA's FY21 financial performance. These preliminary estimates and expectations are based on current information as of July 30, 2020 and are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein. In addition, while EA does not provide expectations on non-GAAP financial performance measures, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA's operating results and plan for future periods. For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021 GAAP-Based Financial Data Change in Acquisition- deferred net GAAP related revenue (online- Stock-based Guidance expenses enabled games) compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 5,625 - 325 - Cost of revenue 1,483 - - (1) Operating expense 3,024 (20) - (444) Income before provision for income taxes 1,086 20 325 445 Net income 869 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted shares 293 These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 8

Q2 FY21 Guidance The following table provides guidance for EA's Q2 FY21 financial performance. These preliminary estimates and expectations are based on current information as of July 30, 2020 and are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein. In addition, while EA does not provide expectations on non-GAAP financial performance measures, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA's operating results and plan for future periods. For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Three Months Ending September 30, 2020 GAAP-Based Financial Data Acquisition- Change in deferred GAAP related net revenue (online- Stock-based Guidance expenses enabled games) compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,125 - (250) - Cost of revenue 280 - - - Operating expense 755 (5) - (110) Income (loss) before provision f or (benefit from) income taxes 83 5 (250) 110 Net income (loss) 61 Number of shares used in compu tation: Basic shares 289 Diluted shares 293 These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 9

Guidance - Phasing FY21 Quarterly Net Revenue and Net Bookings As previously announced, Madden NFL 21 will launch on August 28, 2020 and FIFA 21 will launch on October 9, 2020.

The launch of Madden NFL 21 remains in Q2 but has less estimated live services during Q2 compared to EA's forecast as of May 5, 2020 and the prior year (Madden NFL 20 launched on August 2, 2019).

The launch of FIFA 21 moves the title out of Q2 to the beginning of Q3.

The updated launch dates change the forecasted phasing of net revenue and net bookings from our forecast as of May 5, 2020, lowering Q2 net bookings by ~$525 million. Note that we have simultaneously increased our forecast for Q3 net bookings by ~$450 million and Q4 net bookings by ~$85 million. Q1A Q2E Q3E Q4E FY21E GAAP Net Revenue % 26% 20% 31% 23% 100% GAAP Net Revenue $M $1,459 $1,125 $1,750 $1,291 $5,625 Change in deferred net revenue $M ($69) ($250) $650 ($6) $325 Net Bookings % 23% 15% 40% 22% 100% Beginning in Q2FY21, we will recognize a portion of our revenue for online-enabled games and content over a longer period of time as consumers are playing our games longer. We estimate that this change will move the recognition of approximately $300 million in net revenue from FY21 into FY22. This change will not affect net bookings or operating cash flow. These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 10

Currency Assumptions • Current FX assumptions1: USD/ FY20 FY21 FY21 Q1A Q1A Q2-4E EUR 1.12 1.09 1.13 Net Bookings GBP 1.29 1.21 1.24 CAD 1.34 1.40 1.36 Operating Expenses SEK 9.44 9.89 9.30 Rule of thumb

If the U.S. dollar strengthens 10% against the Euro and British pound sterling: With hedging, total net bookings decrease 2.1% Total cost of revenue and operating expenses decrease 1.6% If the U.S. dollar strengthens 10% against the Canadian dollar and Swedish krona: Total net bookings decrease 0.4% With hedging, total cost of revenue and operating expenses decrease 0.7%

Note: Our financial guidance includes the forecasted impact of the FX cash flow hedging program. 1 For FY20 Q1A and FY21 Q1A, FX rates are a simple average of EA's actual monthly P&L rates. For FY21 Q2-4E, the same FX rates are used for all forecast periods. These forward-looking statements are valid as of July 30, 2020 only. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 11

Cash Flow Selected Data Actuals (in $ millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 TTM 2021 Q1 TTM 2020 Cash Flow Data Investing Cash Flow (8) (950) (415) (678) Financing Cash Flow (144) (385) (1,117) (1,250) Operating Cash Flow A 378 158 2,017 1,585 Capital Expenditures B 38 45 133 132 Free Cash Flow A - B 340 113 1,884 1,453 12