Electronic Arts : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/21/2020 | 06:29pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

HOAG JAY C

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. [ EA ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER

2/19/2020

VENTURES, 250 MIDDLEFIELD

ROAD

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

(A) or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J(1)

597499

D

$0

0

I

TCV V, L.P. (2)

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J

(3)

604369

D

$0

0

I

TCV VI,

L.P. (4)

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J

(5)

16202

D

$0

12820

I

TCV Member

Fund, L.P. (6)

Technology

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J(7)

153856

A

$0

153856

I

Crossover

Management V,

L.L.C. (8)

Technology

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J(9)

155625

A

$0

155625

I

Crossover

Management

VI, L.L.C. (10)

Technology

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J(11)

153856

D

$0

0

I

Crossover

Management V,

L.L.C. (8)

Technology

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J(12)

155625

D

$0

0

I

Crossover

Management

VI, L.L.C. (10)

J(13)

Hoag Family

Common Stock

2/19/2020

59849

A

$0

223606

I

Trust U/A Dtd

8/2/94 (14)

Hamilton

Common Stock

2/19/2020

J(15)

19950

A

$0

109627

I

Investments

Limited

Partnership (16)

Common Stock

1473923

I

TCV VII,

L.P. (17)

Common Stock

765443

I

TCV VII (A),

L.P. (18)

TCV

Common Stock

4924

I

Management

2004,

L.L.C. (19)

TCV VI

Common Stock

4924

I

Management,

L.L.C. (20)

TCV VII

Common Stock

16553

I

Management,

L.L.C. (21)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. In kind pro-rata distribution by TCV V, L.P. ("TCV V") to its partners, without consideration.
  2. These shares are directly held by TCV V. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of Technology Crossover Management V, L.L.C. ("TCM V"), which is the sole general partner of TCV V. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV V but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  3. In kind pro-rata distribution by TCV VI, L.P. ("TCV VI") to its partners, without consideration.
  4. These shares are directly held by TCV VI. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of Technology Crossover Management VI, L.L.C. ("TCM VI"), which is the sole general partner of TCV VI. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV VI, but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  5. In kind pro-rata distribution by TCV Member Fund, L.P. ("TCV MF") to its partners, without consideration.
  6. These shares are directly held by TCV MF. Jay Hoag is a limited partner of TCV MF, a Class A Member of TCM V and TCM VI, and a Class A Director of Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. ("Management VII"). Each of TCM V, TCM VI, and Management VII is a general partner of TCV MF. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV MF but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  7. Acquisition by TCM V pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCV V to its partners, without consideration.
  8. These shares are directly held by TCM V. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of TCM V. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCM V but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  9. Acquisition by TCM VI pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCV VI to its partners, without consideration.
  10. These shares are directly held by TCM VI. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of TCM VI. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCM VI but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  11. In kind pro-rata distribution by TCM V to its members, without consideration.
  12. In kind pro-rata distribution by TCM VI to its members, without consideration.
  13. Acquisition by The Hoag Family Trust U/A Dtd 8/2/94 pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCM V, TCM VI, and TCV MF to each of their partners, without consideration.
  14. Jay Hoag is a trustee of The Hoag Family Trust U/A Dtd 8/2/94. Jay Hoag disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  15. Acquisition by Hamilton Investments Limited Partnership pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCM V, TCM VI, and TCV MF to each of their partners, without consideration.
  16. Jay Hoag is the general partner of Hamilton Investments Limited Partnership. Jay Hoag disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  17. These shares are directly held by TCV VII, L.P. ("TCV VII"). Jay Hoag is a Class A Director of Management VII and a limited partner of Technology Crossover Management VII, L.P. ("TCM VII"). Management VII is the sole general partner of TCM VII, which is the sole general partner of TCV VII. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV VII but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  18. These shares are directly held by TCV VII (A), L.P. ("TCV VII (A)"). Jay Hoag is a Class A Director of Management VII and a limited partner of TCM VII. Management VII is the sole general partner of TCM VII, which is the sole general partner of TCV VII (A). Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV VII (A) but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  19. These shares are directly held by TCV Management 2004, L.L.C. ("TCM 2004"). Jay Hoag is a member of TCM 2004 but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuinary interest therein.
  20. These shares are directly held by TCV VI Management, L.L.C. ("VI Management"). Jay Hoag is a member of VI Management but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuinary interest therein.
  21. These shares are directly held by TCV VII Management, L.L.C. ("VII Management"). Jay Hoag is a member of VII Management but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuinary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

HOAG JAY C

C/O TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER VENTURES X 250 MIDDLEFIELD ROAD

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

Signatures

Frederic D. Fenton, authorized signatory for Jay C. Hoag

2/21/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Electronic Arts Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 23:28:06 UTC
