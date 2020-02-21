Electronic Arts : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

In kind pro-rata distribution by TCV V, L.P. ("TCV V") to its partners, without consideration.

These shares are directly held by TCV V. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of Technology Crossover Management V, L.L.C. ("TCM V"), which is the sole general partner of TCV V. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV V but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

In kind pro-rata distribution by TCV VI, L.P. ("TCV VI") to its partners, without consideration.

These shares are directly held by TCV VI. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of Technology Crossover Management VI, L.L.C. ("TCM VI"), which is the sole general partner of TCV VI. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV VI, but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

In kind pro-rata distribution by TCV Member Fund, L.P. ("TCV MF") to its partners, without consideration.

These shares are directly held by TCV MF. Jay Hoag is a limited partner of TCV MF, a Class A Member of TCM V and TCM VI, and a Class A Director of Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. ("Management VII"). Each of TCM V, TCM VI, and Management VII is a general partner of TCV MF. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV MF but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Acquisition by TCM V pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCV V to its partners, without consideration.

These shares are directly held by TCM V. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of TCM V. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCM V but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Acquisition by TCM VI pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCV VI to its partners, without consideration.

These shares are directly held by TCM VI. Jay Hoag is a Class A Member of TCM VI. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCM VI but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

In kind pro-rata distribution by TCM V to its members, without consideration.

In kind pro-rata distribution by TCM VI to its members, without consideration.

Acquisition by The Hoag Family Trust U/A Dtd 8/2/94 pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCM V, TCM VI, and TCV MF to each of their partners, without consideration.

Jay Hoag is a trustee of The Hoag Family Trust U/A Dtd 8/2/94. Jay Hoag disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Acquisition by Hamilton Investments Limited Partnership pursuant to an in kind pro-rata distribution by TCM V, TCM VI, and TCV MF to each of their partners, without consideration.

Jay Hoag is the general partner of Hamilton Investments Limited Partnership. Jay Hoag disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

These shares are directly held by TCV VII, L.P. ("TCV VII"). Jay Hoag is a Class A Director of Management VII and a limited partner of Technology Crossover Management VII, L.P. ("TCM VII"). Management VII is the sole general partner of TCM VII, which is the sole general partner of TCV VII. Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV VII but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

These shares are directly held by TCV VII (A), L.P. ("TCV VII (A)"). Jay Hoag is a Class A Director of Management VII and a limited partner of TCM VII. Management VII is the sole general partner of TCM VII, which is the sole general partner of TCV VII (A). Jay Hoag may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by TCV VII (A) but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

These shares are directly held by TCV Management 2004, L.L.C. ("TCM 2004"). Jay Hoag is a member of TCM 2004 but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuinary interest therein.

These shares are directly held by TCV VI Management, L.L.C. ("VI Management"). Jay Hoag is a member of VI Management but disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuinary interest therein.