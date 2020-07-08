Log in
Electronic Arts : in Partnership for Competition Series Based on 'The Sims'

07/08/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Electronic Arts Inc. said Wednesday it joined a partnership with Turner Sports' esports and gaming entertainment brand ELEAGUE and Buzzfeed Multiplayer to launch a reality competition series centered on EA's life-simulation franchise, "The Sims."

The companies said contestants in the new show, "The Sims Spark'd," would be given creative challenges to build the most unique characters, worlds and stories, all told through the latest game in the franchise, "The Sims 4."

"The Sims Spark'd presented by ELEAGUE" will debut July 17 on TBS. Episodes will continue to premiere weekly on Fridays, with encore telecasts airing on Saturday morning. BuzzFeed Multiplayer will stream each episode on the Monday after it is televised.

The four-episode series where have players compete in both skills and elimination challenges for $100,000.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. 0.07% 30.34 Delayed Quote.-22.42%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 0.27% 135.08 Delayed Quote.25.37%
