Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electronics For Imaging, Inc.    EFII

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC. (EFII)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EFI Appoints Bill Muir as New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced that its Board of Directors has named William (Bill) D. Muir as its new Chief Executive Officer. Muir was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Jabil, a product solutions company. His appointment is effective October 15, 2018, when he will also join the Board of Directors. 

Muir succeeds Guy Gecht, who informed the Board he intended to step down as CEO upon the appointment of his successor, as the Company announced on July 30, 2018. Gecht will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will be an advisor to the CEO. 

“Bill is going to take EFI to the next level,” said Gecht. “At Jabil his experience and track record included scaling multi-billion dollar businesses, driving execution and setting the firm’s strategic direction. This background uniquely prepares him to be the next CEO of EFI. I look forward to watching him lead EFI and helping him in any way he chooses as the Company continues to lead the digital transformation of industries globally where colorful images matter.”

Gill Cogan, Chairman of EFI’s Board, noted, “In conducting a comprehensive search for the next CEO, the Board had the opportunity to speak with many highly skilled, strong leaders. Bill was our first choice, as his experience in managing a global manufacturing organization, track record in execution and leadership style most closely matched the characteristics we sought to successfully lead EFI in its next stage of growth, building on the legacy that Guy established over the last 20 years. I would like to once again convey the Board’s gratitude to Guy for his outstanding leadership, overseeing the transformation of EFI and driving the Company’s rapid growth to over $1 billion in annual revenues.”

“I am honored and humbled to join the EFI team,” said Muir. “I have developed a deep admiration for the culture of courageous innovation, technical leadership and customer care, and I look forward to leading our exceptional team as we work tirelessly to delight our customers and create shareholder value.”

Muir has spent the past 25 years helping innovative, leading brands bring exceptional products to the marketplace, including launching Jabil’s Blue Sky Innovation Center. He has a deep background in complex engineering and manufacturing honed over progressive leadership roles at Jabil, a $22 billion product solutions company with more than 100 facilities and 170,000 employees across the globe. Most recently, Bill served as Chief Operating Officer. Before that, he served as CEO, Global Manufacturing Services, which at the time was a $14 billion division of the company, and as President of Jabil Asia, where under his leadership the business tripled in less than four years. Muir holds both a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Florida.

Muir will join EFI’s third quarter earnings call, which is scheduled to take place after market close on October 29, 2018.    

About EFI
EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com

Follow EFI Online:
Follow us on Twitter: @EFI_Print_Tech
Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint/
View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

Contact Information:   
Investor Relations
Joann Horne
Market Street Partners
ir@efi.com
415-445-3233

 

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, I
10:36pEFI Appoints Bill Muir as New CEO
GL
09/27ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : Custom Color Adds Capacity and Quality for Growth with..
PU
09/27ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : EFI Grows its Portfolio of High-end, Automated 5th Gen..
PU
09/13The Freeman Company CEO Joseph Popolo to Present Keynote on Experiential Mark..
GL
09/05EFI Nozomi and VUTEk h3 Win a Pair of Prestigious SGIA Product of the Year Aw..
GL
09/04Whitebird is Soaring to the Forefront of Innovation with an EFI Nozomi C18000..
GL
08/27EFI to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
GL
08/22Hadera Paper Commits to Digital Innovation Leadership with EFI Nozomi Corruga..
GL
08/14ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : New EFI Fiery DFE for Konica Minolta AccurioPress 6136..
AQ
08/13New EFI Fiery DFE for Konica Minolta AccurioPress 6136 Series Delivers Best-i..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01BY THE NUMBERS : Tech Stocks With Big Cash Distributions 
07/31EFI CEO intends to step down 
07/30Electronics For Imaging's (EFII) CEO Guy Gecht on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
07/30Electronics for Imaging, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Electronics for Imaging misses by $0.03, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 055 M
EBIT 2018 118 M
Net income 2018 21,6 M
Debt 2018 19,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 76,38
P/E ratio 2019 37,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 1 519 M
Chart ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Gecht President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gill Cogan Chairman
Marc D. Olin Chief Financial Officer
Ghilad Dziesietnik Chief Technology Officer
Jill Norris Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC.15.88%1 519
HP INC24.04%41 238
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE16.64%24 650
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC14.22%13 759
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED34.54%9 142
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL32.55%7 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.