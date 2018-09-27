Electronics For Imaging : Custom Color Adds Capacity and Quality for Growth with its New High-speed EFI VUTEk Inkjet Press

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 - Lenexa, Kansas-based Custom Color Corp. has long excelled in developing unique, high-value superwide-format graphics applications, and now the company is taking some of its best work into a higher gear with a newly installed EFI™ VUTEk® HS125 Pro hybrid flatbed/roll inkjet press and an EFI Fiery® proServer digital front end (DFE) from Electronics For Imaging , Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII).

The new 126-inch wide, high-volume press offers the consistent, high-volume, high-definition imaging needed for their core business. With the addition of the HS125 Pro, Custom Color Corp replaced an older, dedicated flatbed printer. Mike Lecus, Custom Color's COO says, 'We continue to invest in next level technologies to provide our clients with the highest-quality products on time and on budget.'



Printing at speeds up to 125 boards per hour, the VUTEk press has eight channels, including two with white ink, and delivers premium-quality, grayscale imaging on a broad range of flexible and rigid substrates up to 2 inches thick. 'The HS125 Pro increases our capacity three to four times on UV-printed work,' according to Lecus.

The newly installed hybrid printer is also doing double-duty on roll-to-roll goods, however. Custom Color is one of the country's largest producers of printed GFLOOR® polyvinyl flooring. 'Before now,' explained Lecus, 'printing vibrant, fullcolor designs over the clear base of G-FLOOR required printing white ink at slower speeds. We looked at everything else available on the market, and realized the increased throughput with the dual channel white heads was the ideal solution for our high-volume white ink production.' To accommodate this amount of work, Custom Color purchased its printer with an elevated unwinder, one of several full- and semi-automated media handling options available with the VUTEk HS125 Pro.

Reliable, consistent high-quality printing with EFI technology

The new press is just the latest investment in EFI technology at Custom Color. At the start of the year (2018), the company underwent a major upgrade in fabric soft signage production, replacing four solvent-based printers with a pair of EFI VUTEk FabriVU ® 340 aqueous dye-sublimation printers. The printers have allowed Custom Color to keep up with surging demand for silicone edge graphics for retail signage and display, exhibition signage and other applications.

Custom Color's digital print operators have experience with several different DFEs, but have found the Fiery proServer offers efficient functionality that reduces mistakes and helps ensure high quality. 'Our VUTEk FabriVU printers and our new VUTEk HS all run on Fiery,' Lecus said. 'The upside for us is theirusability. The Fiery proServer DFEs are very intuitive, and they are doing a great job for us.'

