Electronics For Imaging : Custom Color Adds Capacity and Quality for Growth with its New High-speed EFI VUTEk Inkjet Press

09/27/2018 | 01:26am CEST

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 - Lenexa, Kansas-based Custom Color Corp. has long excelled in developing unique, high-value superwide-format graphics applications, and now the company is taking some of its best work into a higher gear with a newly installed EFI™ VUTEk® HS125 Pro hybrid flatbed/roll inkjet press and an EFI Fiery® proServer digital front end (DFE) from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII).

The new 126-inch wide, high-volume press offers the consistent, high-volume, high-definition imaging needed for their core business. With the addition of the HS125 Pro, Custom Color Corp replaced an older, dedicated flatbed printer. Mike Lecus, Custom Color's COO says, 'We continue to invest in next level technologies to provide our clients with the highest-quality products on time and on budget.'

Printing at speeds up to 125 boards per hour, the VUTEk press has eight channels, including two with white ink, and delivers premium-quality, grayscale imaging on a broad range of flexible and rigid substrates up to 2 inches thick. 'The HS125 Pro increases our capacity three to four times on UV-printed work,' according to Lecus.

The newly installed hybrid printer is also doing double-duty on roll-to-roll goods, however. Custom Color is one of the country's largest producers of printed GFLOOR® polyvinyl flooring. 'Before now,' explained Lecus, 'printing vibrant, fullcolor designs over the clear base of G-FLOOR required printing white ink at slower speeds. We looked at everything else available on the market, and realized the increased throughput with the dual channel white heads was the ideal solution for our high-volume white ink production.' To accommodate this amount of work, Custom Color purchased its printer with an elevated unwinder, one of several full- and semi-automated media handling options available with the VUTEk HS125 Pro.

Reliable, consistent high-quality printing with EFI technology
The new press is just the latest investment in EFI technology at Custom Color. At the start of the year (2018), the company underwent a major upgrade in fabric soft signage production, replacing four solvent-based printers with a pair of EFI VUTEk FabriVU® 340 aqueous dye-sublimation printers. The printers have allowed Custom Color to keep up with surging demand for silicone edge graphics for retail signage and display, exhibition signage and other applications.

Custom Color's digital print operators have experience with several different DFEs, but have found the Fiery proServer offers efficient functionality that reduces mistakes and helps ensure high quality. 'Our VUTEk FabriVU printers and our new VUTEk HS all run on Fiery,' Lecus said. 'The upside for us is theirusability. The Fiery proServer DFEs are very intuitive, and they are doing a great job for us.'

For more information about superwide-format inkjet graphics production with EFI VUTEk products, visit www.efi.com or call 800-875-7117.

EFI's complete printer portfolio, which in addition to industry-leading LED and UV inkjet wide- and superwide-format technologies includes advanced industrial printing and decoration systems for corrugated board, textile, ceramic tile and other building materials, gives customers profitable opportunities for the 'Imaging of Things,' delivering greater product customization and appeal in everything from signage and packaging to décor, apparel and industrial manufacturing. To see many of the extensive, imaginative applications possible with EFI print technology, visit www.ImagingofThings.com or www.efi.com.

About EFI
EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and
streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

Follow EFI online:
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrintFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint
Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFI.Digital.Print.Technology
View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

# # #

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, VUTEk, FabriVU and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI is a trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. G-FLOOR is a registered trademark of Better Life Technology, LLC. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, that are statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'consider', 'plan' and similar, any statements related to strategies or objectives of management for future operations, products, development, performance, any statements of assumptions or underlying any of the foregoing and any statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual or future results to differ materially. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with EFI's businesses, please refer to the risk factors section in the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. EFI undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein, including forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

EFI - Electronics for Imaging Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:25:03 UTC
