Electronics For Imaging : EFI Cretaprint Boosts Indian Ceramic Industry with 5th Generation Smart Printers

MORBI, India, Jan. 7, 2019 - Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII) and distribution partner Xphere India Group recently introduced the 5th generation of EFI™ Cretaprint ® at roadshow here in the center of India's ceramics industry, with 600+ attendees coming from more than 400 Indian tile producers. The mid-December event was one of the industry's most significant private events for industrial digital ceramics manufacturers. The 5th generation Cretaprint portfolio showcased at the roadshow allows tile manufacturers to achieve efficient, high-end

digital decoration for nearly any size configuration and design need.

'We are happy to introduce EFI's 5th generation ceramics ecosystem to the Indian market in cooperation with our long-term partner, Xphere India Group,' said José Luis Ramón Moreno, vice president and general manager, EFI Industrial Printing. 'The Cretaprint 5th generation is truly the industry's first 'Smart Printer' for ceramics, covering most of the tile sizes manufactured in the ceramic industry. The new printers' unprecedented feature set offers robustness, versatility and operating efficiency for tile producers.'

'Over the years, we have developed a great collaboration with EFI and we are proud to be one of their partners, bringing forth advanced technology to the Indian market,' said Vishal Trivedi, managing director of Xphere India Group. 'We believe it is important to educate and inform our customers and potential customers of innovative products that can better their business, as our customers' success is an integral part of our own success.'

The event started with a welcome reception from EFI's José Luis Ramón Moreno and Xphere's Vishal Trivedi, along with a video message from EFI's CEO, Bill Muir.

The leaders of the Morbi Ceramics Associations - Vitrified Tiles Division President Mukesh Ughareja, Wall Tiles Division President Nilesh Jetpariya and Floor Tiles Division President Kishor Bhalodiya - also participated as supporters of the event. The association executives provided a presentation that painted a bright picture of the Indian ceramics industry, citing production of more than 17 billion square feet and production growth of 20% in recent years.

EFI and Xphere recognized major partners in India for being innovative players in the market, including:

Kajaria Ceramics - the first company to acquire a 5th generation Cretaprint printer in India

- the first company to acquire a 5th generation Cretaprint printer in India Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd - the first company in the Morbi area to purchase a Cretaprint M5 printer

- the first company in the Morbi area to purchase a printer Qutone - the first company to acquire a Cretaprint P4 slab printer in India.

EFI and Xphere also recognized two additional partners in the region, Asian Granito India and Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd , which have seven and six Cretaprint printers, respectively.

During the event, EFI's solution experts provided educational sessions to introduce key concepts of the 5th generation Cretaprint platform and the printers' EFI e·D5 printhead - a technological advancement that offers significant advantages in the Indian tile manufacturing market. EFI experts also discussed the company's unique set of ceramic inks, along with the highly accurate color matching and ink savings users can achieve using the EFI Fiery® proServer for Cretaprint and EFI's complete ecosystem of ceramics products.

EFI presenters also gave insights about trends and developments in ceramic applications as well as challenges for future industry 4.0 production. In addition to testimonials, stage discussions and presentations, participants were able to experience the EFI Cretaprint D5 printer first hand, with a live demonstration and Q&A session.

For more information about advanced digital ceramic tile using EFI Cretaprint technologies, visit www.efi.com.

