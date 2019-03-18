Electronics For Imaging : Hinojosa Accelerates Its Digital Strategy with Two Additional EFI Nozomi Single-Pass Corrugated Presses

New digital technology increases the flexibility and adaptability of the packaging solutions the group offers its customers

Valencia, Spain - 14 March 2019 - Hinojosa has incorporated two new EFI Nozomi C18000 presses from Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) into its production chain. The presses give Hinojosa the ability to accelerate its commitment to digital printing within the packaging sector. The new presses will also give Hinojosa one of the highest digital print capacities in market, strengthening the company's international offerings as part of Blue Box Partners, a pan-European alliance of leading corrugated packaging providers.

Fully equipped with EFI's new white ink feature, the Nozomi presses are currently being installed in two of Hinojosa's plants. This next-generation digital printing equipment is joining that which the group already has. In this way, they will gain efficiency when it comes to offering this technology to all its customers on the Iberian Peninsula and proposing packaging solutions that allow them to compete in a market that is increasingly sensitive to consumer trends.

Strategic commitment to providing customers flexibility and customised production

Digital printing is a strategic offering for Hinojosa, one that is very much intertwined with the company's values as a partner to brands. This new technology provides flexibility and the ability to adapt and customise packaging solutions to customers' needs in order to help brands successfully compete for end consumers.

Hinojosa is one of the first packaging companies to decisively commit to digital printing, which has allowed the company to accumulate extensive experience in those sectors in which this technology can have the biggest impact: the food industry, convenience stores, and retail among others. In addition, Hinojosa has specialised professionals in each of these sectors to advise brands on the optimal packaging systems for their products.

This technology is also an opportunity for stronger collaboration between brands and their customers. With its considerable full-scale digital production capabilities, Hinojosa is progressing towards its goal of becoming a unique partner for brands, one that brings new creativity and innovation to clients' packaging, ensuring that their products stand out on store shelves.

Outstanding output quality and efficiency

Hinojosa can produce up to 10,000 89x89-centimetre (35x35-inch) boards per hour sized on each of its 1.8-metre (71-inch) wide presses, thanks to double line printing capabilities. Like its first press, the new Nozomi presses being installed will have six colours (CMYK plus orange and violet), plus white ink, for superior-quality imaging that rivals offset litho-lamination and HQ flexo processes. The white ink increases Hinojosa's capabilities to create photographic images and vivid colours directly on brown kraft liner. The presses' Genuine EFI Inks provide high-gloss, accurate, high-fidelity colour with excellent reproduction on solid areas using variable-drop, grayscale piezo printheads.

The Nozomi digital press is the only one to have its output certified for OCC recyclability and repulpability from the Western Michigan University Recycling, Paper and Coating Pilot Plant - a leading certification organisation for corrugated recycling. For Nozomi users and their customers, the recyclability and repulpability capabilities help ensure that high-volume, single-pass directto-board digital printing supports the corrugated market's well-established sustainability advantages.

Hinojosa's new Nozomi inkjet presses are part of a complete ecosystem for corrugated production available from EFI. An EFI Fiery® NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) used to drive the presses provides blazing performance, outstanding color accuracy, efficient job management and the ability to produce versioned or variable work at full speed.

'The EFI Nozomi C18000 has proven to be a game changer for corrugated packaging companies like Hinojosa in terms of developing profitable new market applications,' said José Luis Ramón Moreno, vice president and general manager, EFI Industrial Printing. 'With the additional presses and the complete EFI ecosystem being installed around this digital platform, Hinojosa is further extending its market lead as one of Europe's most advanced and most progressive packaging companies.'

About Hinojosa

With more than 70 years of experience, Hinojosa is the leader in the packaging sector in Spain and is considered to be one of the main family-run business groups in the country. The group has experienced significant growth in recent years. Innovation, specialisation, and a customer-oriented focus based on a close relationship are the pillars on which this growth is based. Hinojosa, which has twelve production plants in Spain, ended 2017 with a turnover of 353 million euros. Its international projection is reinforced by being part of Blue Box Partners, the European alliance formed by four family-run companies that are leaders in the packaging sector in their respective countries, which have more than 8,000 employees.

