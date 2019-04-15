Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electronics For Imaging, Inc.    EFII

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC.

(EFII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Electronics for Imaging (EFII) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Electronics for Imaging, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:40am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) ("Electronics for Imaging") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Siris Capital Group LLC.

On April 15, 2019, Electronics for Imaging announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Siris Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Siris Capital will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Electronics for Imaging in an all-cash transaction. Electronics for Imaging shareholders will receive $37.00 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Electronics for Imaging board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Electronics for Imaging shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of Electronics for Imaging and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronics-for-imaging-efii-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-electronics-for-imaging-inc-are-shareholders-getting-a-fair-deal-300832041.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, I
09:40aELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING (EFII) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale..
PR
08:53aELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : Siris Capital to buy Electronics For Imaging for $1.6 ..
RE
08:30aELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendm..
AQ
08:01aELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : EFI Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by a..
AQ
04/11ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : Reidler Decal Corporation Gets Faster in Fleet Graphic..
PU
03/27ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : Web to Print Software Market is expected to see growth..
AQ
03/18ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : Hinojosa Accelerates Its Digital Strategy with Two Add..
PU
03/18ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : Dumont Printing Streamlines Production with EFI Market..
PU
02/27ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/12ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING : PDI Large Format Solutions Primed for Strong Growth wi..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About