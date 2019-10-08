Log in
Join the EFI Optitex event: 'Connecting the Supply Chain with 3D: From Sketch to Production'

10/08/2019

UK apparel suppliers and manufacturers will discover how connecting the supply chain with 3D tools improves collaboration, productivity and profits

Leicester, England - 9 October 2019 - Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will be hosting a seminar, 'Adopting 3D tools to be leaner and cleaner,' on Tuesday, Oct 15th, at The Stamford Court in Leicester, England. This free half-day EFI™ Optitex® event, specifically designed for apparel suppliers and manufacturers, will demonstrate how connecting the supply chain with 3D tools improves collaboration, productivity and profits.

The agenda includes:

  • Leading industry experts from Marks & Spencer, Shop Direct, Fashion Enter, Alvanon and Leicester City Council
  • Best practice tips: how to improve profitability with 3D
  • Q&A session with the panellists
  • Networking time
  • Product demos

One of the presenters, Fashion Enter CEO Jenny Holloway, noted: 'We are in a unique position within our glorious fashion industry to provide quality production and Ofsted-approved training of technical skills. We need to be at the forefront of innovation and that's why we have invested heavily into CADCAM such as Optitex.

'Optitex provides us with lean manufacturing, saving valuable days in garment fitting and sealing, whilst teaching the latest pattern cutting skills to a new future generation of skilled technicians.'

Registration for the free event is available at: http://bit.ly/30P3yIO.

About EFI Optitex

From design to production - we specialise in digital innovation. With over 25 years of fashion and apparel innovation history, EFI Optitex quickly responds to the industry's changing demands and helps future-proof your business, empower your creative vision and grow your bottom line. Our groundbreaking software solutions include 2D design and 3D visualisation platforms that cover the entire supply chain, create efficient workflows and shorten time to market. To learn more about EFI Optitex, visit www.optitex.com.

# # #

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo and Optitex are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI is a trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

EFI - Electronics for Imaging Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 22:15:04 UTC
